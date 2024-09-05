Trending topics:
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Taylor Swift became a huge part of the Kansas City Chiefs last season when they made another Super Bowl run. As girlfriend of Travis Kelce, the famous singer took the NFL to another level.

During many Chiefs’ games, especially at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift was in attendance producing incredible TV ratings. In fact, millions of fans, the famous Swifties, suddenly started to love football.

Now, in one of the most anticipated games of the year, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 at home. The big question is if Taylor decided to be there.

Will Taylor Swift be at the first Chiefs game?

According to a report from The New York Times, Taylor Swift will be in attendance to support Travis Kelce during the first game of the season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

The team’s front office and the security staff are preparing all protocols at Arrowhead Stadium expecting the famous singer to be there. It’s going to be a massive night for NBC.

It’s important to remember that, even with The Era’s Tour ongoing, Taylor Swift found time to be with Kelce in the most important dates of last season such as the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

