A new era begins in Foxborough, with Bill Belichick no longer at the helm of the New England Patriots for the 2024 NFL season. But before he starts to work under Jerod Mayo‘s orders, running back Rhamondre Stevenson wants to let the new head coach know his intentions for this year.

“I want to be the featured back for the Patriots,” Stevenson said, via the Boston Globe. “I love playing all three downs. Playing running back on third down is totally different from first and second down. It’s a totally different position. You have to pick up the blitz, run your route, keep the quarterback safe — there’s a lot that goes into it. But when you do it right, it’s like an accomplishment.”

Stevenson, 25, aims to become the Patriots’ primary option on the ground. While an ankle injury ended his season prematurely last year, the Oklahoma product also faced competition in his three seasons at Gillette Stadium, with James White, Damien Harris, and Ezekiel Elliott at his position.

But now that he’s been left as the most experienced player in a young RB room, Stevenson wants to prove his worth as his four-year, $4,229,056 contract expires at the end of 2024. He hopes the rest of his teammates can contribute as well, but Stevenson wants to lead the way.

“I definitely don’t want to be just the only running back,” Stevenson said. “I definitely want Kevin (Harris) to get in. I definitely want things to happen. But I kind of want to take the charge.”

Patriots need to improve in offense

While the defense may have been one of the Patriots’ few bright spots in the last few years, their offense has left a lot to be desired. After Bill O’Brien failed to right the ship in 2023, former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was hired for the same job in New England.

Needless to say, Van Pelt faces a challenging task in trying to fix an offense that has been dysfunctional, to put it lightly, since Tom Brady left the organization. Last year, the Patriots and Carolina Panthers finished tied for the fewest points per game with 13.9.

Fortunately for Stevenson, the new Patriots OC is a guy who believes in the importance of a strong running game. “I think running the football in this league wins games, wins championships, being able to do that late into the season,” Van Pelt said, via NESN.

However, one of the biggest questions around the Patriots heading into 2024 is who will be at quarterback. Bailey Zappe ended up benching Mac Jones last season, but his performances weren’t impressive either. New England has the third overall pick in the Draft, so chances are a new quarterback will join the team.