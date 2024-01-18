Jerod Mayo wants to bring a lot of changes to the New England Patriots. Now, the new head coach has dropped a massive hint on what they’ll do with their No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are high expectations about it.

An era has come to an end for the Patriots. Just a few days ago, it was announced that Bill Belichick would not continue as the team’s head coach, sparking numerous uncertainties about who will succeed him.

The team’s front office wasted no time in selecting a new head coach. Jerod Mayo has arrived with a lot of new plans to reshape the franchise and guide them back to the glory days.

Jerod Mayo hints at the Patriots taking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Patriots have had a lot of problems since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020. They have not been able top found a decent replacement for the legendary player, but now it seems like they are ready to take the risk and draft a new quarterback.

Jerod Mayo, new head coach of the Patriots was recently asked about what they’ll do with their No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. “We’re gonna draft the best player for a position that’s very important. You put the pieces together,” he said to CBS.

What is more important for the Patriots than a good quarterback? Mayo’s words hint at the possibility of seeing a new player leading the offense this year, as Mac Jones has definitely not lived up to the expectations so far.

According to rumors, the Patriots have no intentions of moving from the No. 3 spot, either up or down. The team is aware that the Bears and the Commanders could draft a quarterback, but they are confident that they can still select promising talent with their pick.

While it’s not entirely certain they’ll draft a quarterback, these words suggest the possibility. Top prospects like Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels entering the upcoming draft could provide the Patriots a significant chance to secure the next Tom Brady with their No. 3 pick.

What will happen with Mac Jones if the Patriots draft a quarterback?

If Mayo’s words imply what many suspect, it signals the end of Mac Jones’ tenure as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Jones hasn’t lived up to the dominance the team anticipated, potentially prompting the club to consider moving on from him.

Unfortunately, finding a team willing to trade for him might be tough. According to reports, the Patriots could opt to retain him as a backup and subsequently release him once his rookie contract concludes at the end of the 2024 season.