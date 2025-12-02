Without Chiefs, Cowboys, and Steelers: Current NFL playoff picture before Week 14

After 13 weeks of this NFL season, many teams are still in contention for a spot in the upcoming Playoffs. Among the big-name squads currently on the outside looking in are the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following a stellar performance on Monday Night Football, the New England Patriots steamrolled the Giants, securing their 11th win of the season. Drake Maye and his teammates currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

On the other side of the bracket, the surprising Chicago Bears are leading the NFC. Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson have been among the season’s biggest revelations, and with a 9-3 record, they hold the No. 1 seed.

Playoff brackets ahead of Week 14

After 13 weeks in the NFL, these are the matchups for the Wild Card Round so far. With the upcoming games yet to be played, many changes could still take place and none of them have their spot secured yet.

AFC head to head:

Buffalo Bills (7th seed) vs. Denver Broncos (2nd seed)

Indianapolis Colts (6th seed) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3rd seed)

Los Angeles Chargers (5th seed) vs. Baltimore Ravens (4th seed)

NFC head to head:

San Francisco 49ers (7th seed) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2nd seed)

Green Bay Packers (6th seed) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3rd seed)

Seattle Seahawks (5th seed) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4th seed)

Current situation of the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Steelers

After falling to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped to a 6-6 record, putting their playoff chances in jeopardy. According to the official NFL site, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have a 33% chance of making it.

On the other hand, Dak Prescott has revitalized a team that got off to a shaky start but is aiming to make a statement in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys carry a 6-5 record and currently have a 17% chance of securing a Wild Card spot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team struggling to find consistency, and their latest loss to the Bills made things even more difficult. With a 6-6 record, they remain behind Baltimore and currently have a 30% chance of reaching the postseason.

