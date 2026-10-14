Alex DeBrincat signs $91 million Red Wings extension: How much is Detroit paying Dylan Larkin?

As Dylan Larkin's trade rumors remain active, the Detroit Red Wings made sure to avoid more drama by extending Alex DeBrincat's contract with the organization.

Word around the NHL was that Alex DeBrincat wouldn’t follow Dylan Larkin’s example. At least this hometown kid was in Motor City to stay, and it’s now official. The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed DeBrincat to a seven-year, $91 million contract ($13 million AAV).

“Word is team and Alex DeBrincat closing in on approximately 7 x $13M extension,” Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account. Putting pen to paper on a maximum-term contract in the NHL, DeBrincat became one of the first players to do so since the new CBA was introduced in mid-September. He stayed true to his word that he wanted to remain in Motor City and could very well spend the rest of his career in his home state of Michigan.

Not only that, but The Cat is now signed to the biggest contract in the organization, surpassing Larkin’s $69.6 million deal ($8.7 million AAV). However, because DeBrincat has one season left on his previous contract and Larkin is signed through 2030-31 in Detroit, here’s how the math adds up for the money the Wings are committed to paying.

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How much is Larkin making?

Larkin is set to earn an $8 million salary this season and the following two, as well as $7.6 million in 2029-30 and $7 million in 2030-31. In total, the Red Wings are set to pay Larkin $38.6 million over the next five years.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Whether the former captain will actually be in Detroit to collect those checks is a whole other question, one that remains unanswered and is surrounded by far more speculation than certainty.

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Highest earners in Detroit

Because DeBrincat is making a $6.75 million salary and Larkin $8 million this season, defenseman Moritz Seider is actually the highest-paid Red Wing in 2026-27, thanks to his $8.55 million salary under his seven-year, $59.85 million deal. Lucas Raymond ranks second, with an $8.075 million salary this season.

Moritz Seider: $8.55 million salary

Lucas Raymond: $8.075 million salary

Dylan Larkin: $8 million salary

DeBrincat could be in for promotion, too

Still, it’s clear that after next season, DeBrincat will take home the biggest salary by a wide margin, as his $13 million will be leagues away from the rest of the team. Perhaps DeBrincat’s new contract is an indication that another big thing is in store for The Cat.

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The captain role is still up for grabs, and if DeBrincat has another strong season like his 41-goal campaign in 2025-26, he could very well add a C to his jersey, just like he added a couple of zeros to his new seven-year contract.

Key takeaways