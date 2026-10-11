Dylan Larkin adds fuel to Canadiens trade rumors after Montreal visit with Red Wings

Dylan Larkin had nothing but praise for the Montreal Canadiens, raising eyebrows amid the growing trade speculation in the 2026-27 NHL season.

Dylan Larkin heard the “We want Larkin” chants at Bell Centre during the Detroit Red Wings’ 1-0 shootout loss against the Montreal Canadiens. Of course he did. Whether that changes his outlook on his trade request and his reportedly infinitesimal trade list remains to be seen, but he’s at least opened up a world of opportunities with his postgame statements.

When Todd McLellan and several members of the Red Wings organization talked about Larkin’s trade rumors, they all mentioned the word “distractions.” Still, not many may have expected something along the lines of what transpired in Montreal.

In unprecedented fashion, thousands of passionate, die-hard Habs fans actively called for a player on the opposing team, urging the front office to make a trade for him. Larkin didn’t expect that either, but rather than being taken aback, he was honored by the experience and perhaps had his eyes opened.

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“I never would have imagined that in this building and in my career. They’re passionate fans. It’s one of the best atmospheres in hockey,” Larkin said, via Helene St. James of Detroit Free Press. “They’re knowledgeable and they love their team. That’s how I read into it.“

"We Want Larkin" chants are raining down in Montreal as the Canadiens face the Wings 😭 https://t.co/794u1wkff1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 10, 2026

McLellan speaks on the chants

For a head coach with as much experience in the NHL as McLellan has, he can certainly say the “We want Larkin” chants were a first in his career. However, he didn’t appreciate it nearly as much as Larkin did.

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“Our internal group, the guys that wear the uniforms, coaches, and trainers, have done a real good job of shielding each other. I’d be lying if I said that everything going on wasn’t a distraction,” McLellan admitted after the game, via Sportsnet. “But we have a responsibility to focus on what we can control and that’s what we do.”

Why Canadiens do (and don’t) make sense for Larkin

In terms of needing an experienced top-six center and having the capital to pull off a trade with the Red Wings, there may be no team in the NHL that makes more sense than the Canadiens.

However, it’s unclear if Larkin would ever waive his NMC to move north of the U.S.-Canada border. That might’ve changed after his perspective-shifting visit to Montreal. Perhaps that was the final confirmation Larkin needed, and maybe his previously narrow trade requirements are now much more relaxed.

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Key takeaways