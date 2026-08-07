Former Oilers and Hurricanes player Noah Philp confirms retirement from hockey

Noah Philp has decided to walk away from hockey at 27. The former Oilers forward terminated his contract with HV71.

Noah Philp has announced his retirement from professional hockey, ending his career at 27 years old after terminating his contract with Swedish club HV71. He played in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Philp explained that his motivation to continue playing hockey was no longer where it needed to be, leading him to make the difficult decision to walk away from the sport. In a message addressing his decision, Philp apologized to HV71 and everyone involved for the timing of his announcement while making it clear that he wanted to be honest about his situation.

“I sincerely apologize to HV71 and everyone involved for the timing of my decision, but I have decided to stop playing hockey. My motivation for hockey is not completely there, and I would rather be completely honest than not be fully committed to the game.”

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Noah Philp’s NHL career

Noah Philp signed with the Oilers in 2022 after spending three seasons with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Despite joining the organization in 2022, he had to wait until 2024 to make his NHL debut, finally reaching the league after several seasons of development in the minors.

He spent two seasons with Edmonton before moving to the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2025-26 season. Philp ultimately finished that campaign with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL. Now, after years of working toward an NHL career, Philp has decided that continuing to play professionally is no longer the right path for him.

A difficult decision at 27

Philp’s retirement comes at an age when many players are still trying to establish themselves as NHL regulars, making his decision particularly notable. His message suggests that the issue was not necessarily an inability to continue playing, but rather a lack of the motivation required to remain fully committed to professional hockey.

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By being transparent with HV71 and his supporters, Philp chose to step away rather than continue playing without the same level of commitment. His career may have been shorter than expected, but Philp still reached the NHL and experienced professional hockey at multiple levels before deciding to close this chapter of his life.