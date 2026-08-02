Blackhawks have nothing to lose with development of rookie Xavier Villeneuve

A report surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks makes it clear why drafting someone like Xavier Villeneuve might be an excellent decision for the organization.

After much speculation surrounding who the Chicago Blackhawks would select with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the front office shook things up. Instead of using their first-round pick, Chicago traded it to the Buffalo Sabres for young, yet NHL-proven defenseman Bowen Byram. Still, the Blackhawks went ahead and took a calculated gamble. In the second round, they drafted Xavier Villeneuve.

More often than not, a team’s first selection in the draft is backed by countless hours of scouting and analysis. In this case, it was no different, but the Blackhawks still drafted Villeneuve because the boom-or-bust label attached to the Canadian teenager wasn’t exactly daunting to Chicago. In fact, it might have been exactly what they were after.

“For the Hawks, the risk makes sense because they don’t need a third-pairing plug-in,” Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times stated. “They have other prospects with decent odds of developing into that type of player. What they do need is what every team needs: star power.”

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Villeneuve is an intriguing prospect

It will be a while before Blackhawks fans see Villeneuve on a regular basis at the United Center. And that’s if they see him at all. His selection is purely a developmental one. The Hawks have a lot of work to do with the rookie, who in more ways than one reflects the changing times in the NHL.

Xavier Villeneuve of the Blackhawks.

Hockey traditionalists may have a tough time accepting Villeneuve as a potential first-pairing defenseman, but things have changed around the league. Villeneuve is 5-foot-11 and possesses the traits of the modern-day defenseman.

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A quick look around the NHL shows that undersized defensemen can thrive (Lane Hutson and Quinn Hughes, to name a couple). Obviously, towering blueliners haven’t gone extinct and remain pivotal, but size is no longer a prerequisite for a team’s defensive corps. That’s one of the qualities that has the Hawks excited about Villeneuve.

Villeneuve is headed for college

Another factor that aligns with a growing trend among top prospects is that the 18-year-old is headed to the NCAA (Boston University) to develop his game before making the jump to the NHL. Yet another Canadian prospect is choosing the college route in the United States over the Canadian major junior ranks.

Chicago will remain patient with Villeneuve. If he blossoms into a top defenseman, great. If not, it’s not as though the Hawks gave up too much to acquire him.

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Blackhawks could face much different situation

Had the Hawks kept their first-round pick and used it on a player who would now be facing sky-high expectations, the situation would be much more difficult.

Instead, the Hawks played their cards differently, and if anyone is facing pressure, it’s Byram. But the 25-year-old, selected fourth overall in 2019, has seven NHL seasons under his belt and is much better prepared for that challenge than a teenager would be.

Only time will tell if Chicago made the right call in the 2026 NHL Draft, but it’s hard to argue with the thought process behind Kyle Davidson and company’s decision.