Brad Marchand sets record straight on feelings for Panthers, Bruins after emotional return to TD Garden

Brad Marchand looked destined to play only for the Boston Bruins in the NHL. But Tuesday night saw him get dressed in the away locker room when the Florida Panthers visited the TD Garden, where the veteran left winger received a heartwarming welcome.

After breaking down in tears as the Bruins played a tribute video with fans delivering him a standing ovation, Marchand opened up on his emotional return to Boston after the game and talked about his love for the Bruins.

However, the 37-year-old made sure not to overlook the affection he’s received from Panthers fans and the chemistry he’s built with his new teammates since moving to South Florida, setting the record straight on how he feels about being a Panther.

“I left [Boston] and I turned the page, and I found something truly special again that I’m very proud and blessed to be a part of,” Marchand said postgame, via Florida Panthers reporter Jameson Olive. “I’m so grateful to be in this dressing room with this group of guys.”

Brad Marchand crying during the Bruins’ tribute video.

The least Marchand wants is to offend either the Bruins or the Panthers, and he can perfectly feel identified with both teams. After all, not many players get to experience what he did with multiple franchises.

Marchand can perfectly call both Boston and Florida ‘home’

The Bruins took Marchand as a young prospect in the third round of the 2006 NHL entry draft and saw him blossom not only into a superstar, but also into a Stanley Cup champion and franchise legend.

Such was his impact in the organization that, even months after trading him to Florida, the Spoked B have yet to name a new captain. In the meantime, Marchand found a new home in Sunrise.

Once a division rival with a history of playoff clashes, the Panthers embraced Marchand with open arms and gave him reasons not to miss Boston. His impact was immediate, playing a key role in the franchise’s second consecutive Stanley Cup victory last season.

Tied to a long-term extension that will expire at age 43, all signs are now pointing towards Marchand retiring as a Panther. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean his story with the Bruins is over. Marchand admitted envisioning a return to Boston in some capacity after retirement, meaning his current joy in Florida isn’t eclipsing what he experienced in Beantown.