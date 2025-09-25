NHL’s oldest players in the 2025-26 season: Veteran pros still shaping the league

The ice has no memory, but the NHL’s history does. In a sport defined by the speed and strength of youth, there’s a select group of gladiators defying the passage of time and proving age can be a weapon.

They are the league’s “elders” players who, in the 2025-26 season, not only remain at the elite level but continue to rewrite the narrative of what’s possible in a sports career, challenging every limit placed before them.

Their names carry the weight of those who have seen it all, won it all, and still hunger like rookies. They are not mere survivors; they are architects of an era, masters of the game who teach through example and experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brad Marchand (37 years old) – Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The “Little Ball of Hate” has a new home. Brad Marchand, the former Boston Bruins captain, was traded to the Florida Panthers at the end of the 2024-25 season and signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract that will keep him in Florida until he’s 43.

Advertisement

At 37, he proved that his style of play—a mix of elite skill, constant agitation, and leadership—is still vital in modern hockey, helping the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

Advertisement

His new contract reflects the organization’s confidence in his ability to remain a key contributor despite his age, and his presence ensures the Panthers’ locker room will maintain its competitive edge and savvy.

Advertisement

Jack Johnson (38 years old) – Minnesota Wild

Jack Johnson (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The resilient veteran defenseman. Jack Johnson is currently with the Minnesota Wild on a professional tryout. At 38, he is fighting for a spot on the roster after his contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets expired at the end of the last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has demonstrated undeniable resilience throughout his career, winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. While his role has diminished over the years, his reliability and willingness to do the dirty work have kept him in the league for more than 18 seasons. This PTO is a new chapter in his career, giving him an opportunity to prove his value and veteran leadership to the Wild.

Anze Kopitar (38 years old) – Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The captain and soul of the Kings. Anze Kopitar, the talented center and leader of the Los Angeles Kings, has announced that the 2025-26 season will be the last of his storied career.

Advertisement

At 38, he enters the final year of his two-year contract. Kopitar, the first Slovenian player in the NHL, has been the backbone of the franchise since being drafted in 2005, leading the team to two Stanley Cups.

Advertisement

His game, characterized by his defensive intelligence, playmaking ability, and consistency, has earned him multiple Selke and Lady Byng awards. His retirement at the end of the season will mark the end of an era for the Kings and for the league, as one of the most complete and respected players of his generation bids farewell.

Sidney Crosby (38 years old) – Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (Source: Leah Hennel/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The definition of sustained excellence. Sidney Crosby, at 38, shows no signs of slowing down. He recently extended his contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins for two more years, guaranteeing his presence with the franchise until he is 40.

“Sid the Kid” is now “Sid the Legend,” a player who has been the face of the league for nearly two decades. His new contract is not just for his point production, which remains elite, but for the leadership, vision, and work ethic he has instilled in his team.

Advertisement

He is the best all-around player in hockey, a center who dominates in every aspect of the game, and his longevity is a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Advertisement

Jonathan Quick (39 years old) – New York Rangers

Jonathan Quick (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

A champion of the old guard. Jonathan Quick, the goaltender who has forged a successful career with his acrobatic style, is in the final stages of his career with the New York Rangers. At 38, he has shown that he can still be a reliable backup and, at times, shine in his own right.

His one-year contract with the Rangers is his third consecutive one-year deal with the team, demonstrating the organization’s confidence in his ability to provide stability behind their starter. Quick, who has already won three Stanley Cups, brings a winning mentality and invaluable experience to the Rangers’ locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evgeni Malkin (39 years old) – Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Russian genius. If Crosby is consistency, Evgeni Malkin is art and passion. At 38, the Penguins’ center is in the final season of his four-year contract. He has been an unpredictable and electrifying force throughout his career, a player who can change a game with a single move.

Advertisement

Although his body has been battered by time and an aggressive playing style, his puck skills, passing ability, and goal-scoring instincts remain first-rate. He has expressed his desire to retire with the Penguins alongside Crosby, in what would be a perfect ending for one of the most iconic “Big Three” in league history.

Advertisement

Alex Ovechkin (40 years old) – Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Great Eight. The simple nickname for Alex Ovechkin is enough to conjure images of records, goals, and the fury of a skater who chased a dream with the stubbornness of a champion. At 40, “Ovi” has already achieved the unthinkable, surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the all-time leading goal scorer.

But his story doesn’t end there. The 2025-26 season, the final year of his five-year contract with the Washington Capitals, might be the culmination of an epic journey. While injuries have taken their toll in the past, the essence of him remains the same: a predator in the face-off circle, a cannon with the puck on his stick, and the beating heart of a franchise. Every goal, every check, every celebration is a reminder that hockey history has been rewritten by a man who refuses to slow down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corey Perry (40 years old) – Los Angeles Kings

Corey Perry (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The “Little Ball of Hate” has never been a popular player among opponents, and for good reason. Corey Perry, a master of mind games and net-front hockey, has joined the Los Angeles Kings for the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement

His career has been a one-year pilgrimage from team to team, chasing the glory he first tasted in Anaheim in 2007. The one-year contract he signed with the Kings is a reflection of his role: a playoff veteran, an expert in the dark arts of the game, and a locker-room agitator.

Advertisement

Perry, who has played in six Stanley Cup Finals and won one, brings invaluable experience and a reputation as a fierce competitor. He isn’t expected to be a points leader, but a physical and mental presence that can make a difference in crucial moments.

Advertisement

Brent Burns (40 years old) – Colorado Avalanche

Brent Burns (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The beard is his flag and the skate, his passport to immortality. Brent Burns, the eccentric and talented defenseman, has embarked on a new adventure with the Colorado Avalanche. At 40, this former Norris Trophy winner still plays with the joy of a child and the strength of a warrior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His arrival in Colorado on a one-year deal is seen as a bet on his offensive explosiveness and veteran locker-room presence. While his game isn’t without risks, his forays into the offensive zone and his powerful shot from the blue line continue to be a headache for opponents.

Burns, who left a lasting impression in Carolina with his ability to generate points, now looks to contribute to a championship-contending team, proving that his bold style is still effective in the twilight of his career.

Advertisement

Marc-Andre Fleury (40 years old) – Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Flower refuses to wither. Marc-Andre Fleury, the goalie with the most contagious smile in hockey, is back home where it all began. At 40, his return to the Pittsburgh Penguins is not just a sentimental move, it’s the comeback of an icon, a champion whose presence inspires an entire organization.

Advertisement

After a successful and record-filled stint in Minnesota, he embarks on a final chapter with the franchise that drafted him in 2003. While his style has become more measured with age, it’s still a mix of feline agility and a deep understanding of angles and space.

He’s no longer the same goalie who wildly lunged from post to post; he’s now a strategist, a silent leader who guides with the calm of experience. His contract, a one-year PTO (professional tryout), underscores that his value isn’t just measured in saves, but in the incalculable wisdom he brings to a team in transition and the city that watched him bloom.

Advertisement

Advertisement