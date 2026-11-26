The Minnesota Wild attempted to bring Dylan Larkin on board but were unable to get a deal done. Now, Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has emerged as one of their potential targets.

The Minnesota Wild came close to acquiring Dylan Larkin, who ultimately opted to join the Montreal Canadiens. Now, with the goal of adding a center to their roster, a recent report from David Pagnotta has shifted the focus to the Pittsburgh Penguins, particularly Evgeni Malkin.

“I think Geno Malkin’s gonna be a target for Billy Guerin, and try to potentially convince him…can we figure out a scenario here where you don’t finish your career necessarily in Pittsburgh,” Pagnotta revealed on Morning Cuppa Hockey.

Malkin and Larkin are clearly different types of players, although their respective résumés make them compelling offensive options. Now, it remains to be seen whether Minnesota can finally strengthen this key position on the ice.

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Could Malkin be the right solution for Minnesota?

After missing out on Dylan Larkin, Minnesota still has a glaring need down the middle, and Evgeni Malkin makes a ton of sense as a low-risk, high-upside target for GM Bill Guerin—his former 2009 Stanley Cup teammate.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins talks with Evgeni Malkin.

Even at 40 years old, Malkin is proving he still has plenty left in the tank, sitting near a point-per-game pace in 2026–27 with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games for a struggling Penguins squad. Bringing in a three-time Cup champion on an expiring $5.5 million deal wouldn’t just give the Wild proven playoff pedigree and instant playmaking alongside fellow Kirill Kaprizov—it would solidify their top six without forcing Minnesota to mortgage its long-term future.

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Wild’s options at center

Looking at Minnesota’s current center depth makes the need for an upgrade crystal clear: beyond Joel Eriksson Ek—who is carrying the entire offensive load at the position (26 points in 27 games this season)—the rest of the team’s natural centers are strictly physical, defensive-minded bottom-six pieces.

Michael McCarron (10 points in 26 games), Yakov Trenin (five assists in 26 outings), and Nico Sturm (two points in 14 games) get the job done on the penalty kill and in the faceoff circle, but none of them bring the top-six playmaking punch needed alongside stars like Kirill Kaprizov or Matt Boldy for a club sitting atop the league standings.

Joel Eriksson Ek #14 of the Minnesota Wildlooks on during the national anthem.

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Key takeaways