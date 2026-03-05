Canadiens receive key update on Vincent Trocheck as NY Rangers trade deadline rumors grow

The Montreal Canadiens could have a renewed opportunity to make a trade with the New York Rangers for Vincent Trocheck as the NHL deadline approaches, following a recent update regarding the Minnesota Wild.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Wild are pausing their efforts for Trocheck. “The Wild, for the time being at least, who have largely been seen as the favorite to get Vincent Trocheck, they’ve stepped back in these talks.”

The Canadiens have already checked in with the Rangers about a potential trade. While a deal is far from guaranteed, the latest developments regarding the Wild create a window of hope for Montreal to secure a player capable of bolstering their Stanley Cup aspirations.

Vincent Trocheck’s trade suitors

Vincent Trocheck continues to attract significant interest as the NHL trade deadline approaches, with multiple teams looming as potential suitors to land the veteran.

The Minnesota Wild were the most aggressive with a formal offer to the Rangers, though it was reportedly not accepted due to New York’s high asking price. Other teams linked to Trocheck include the Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings.

The NHL trade deadline is set for this Friday at 3 p.m. ET. So, the pressure on the New York Rangers to make a move on Vincent Trocheck could increase. General manager Chris Drury is struggling to find the desired compensation.

