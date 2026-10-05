Connor Bedard checks another box in surgery rehab right before Blackhawks home opener

Although still a longshot and actually out of reach, Connor Bedard has put the Chicago Blackhawks on notice with his latest rehab progress before the team's home opener in the 2026-27 NHL season.

Although Connor Bedard let Jeff Blashill and the Chicago Blackhawks know his true feelings about being sidelined to start the 2026-27 NHL season, that didn’t change much. The Blackhawks will still take things slow with their surgery-rehabbing captain.

Thus, Bedard may have no other choice but to take things into his own hands and put in the work. He was already doing that, but he’s now taken a big step in the right direction.

Right before the team’s first home game of the NHL campaign against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 6 at the United Center, Bedard was on the ice for team practice, marking his first time group session since undergoing offseason surgery on his left shoulder.

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“Looks like Connor Bedard is joining the Blackhawks for practice. That’s a new step forward,” Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reported on his X account.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

Bedard’s participation in first practice back

For as much talk as has surrounded the Blackhawks in the offseason and the revamped expectations set on the club ahead of the new season, they haven’t shown much in their first three outings. Off to a terrible 0-3-0 start, perhaps having Bedard back on the ice—even if only in a black non-contact jersey while staying off the ice when the team went through contact drills—may help raise the flagging spirits in the Windy City.

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In his first practice with the team, Bedard participated in line rushes alongside Anton Frondell and Tyler Bertuzzi, who, along with Teuvo Teravainen, play on the second line. According to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio 720, he rotated in and out with “Turbo.” Sneak peek much?

Bedard’s timeline remains unchanged despite progress

As to when exactly Bedard may be cleared for contact, that remains uncertain. The same applies for his recovery timeline, which for the time being remains the same as the original four-month plan, putting Bedard in for a return in late October-November.

“Blashill says he doesn’t know yet when Bedard will have an exam that will clear him for contact,” according to Ben Pope of Chicago Sun-Times. Still, the Hawks won’t belittle what was an equally encouraging and massive box checked as Bedard skated with the rest of the team and went through non-contact drills.

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Key takeaways