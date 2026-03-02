Connor McDavid’s Oilers receive strong warning from Stan Bowman before trade deadline

The Edmonton Oilers have had a highly inconsistent NHL season so far, posting a 29-24-8 record. With the trade deadline approaching, they have an opportunity to adjust their lines, and Stan Bowman delivered a clear message regarding the Oilers’ performance, closely tied to Connor McDavid’s leadership.

In a press conference, Bowman outlined the team’s shortcomings, pointing directly to the defensive zone. “We haven’t played well defensively as a team. There are many contributing factors that include forwards, defence and goaltending. Until we learn as a team to be smarter in how we approach the game there will be highs and lows. I think that is a mentality shift. We have seen it in spurts, but not consistently enough.

“There has to be a bigger commitment from all our players to make smarter plays and not try to score every shift. There are lots of details underneath that. We have some players at forward, defence and goalie who need to play better.”

Thursday night served as a reminder of how dangerous the Edmonton Oilers can be at their best. In a crucial NHL divisional matchup against the LA Kings, the Oilers looked like an elite team, earning a dominant 8-1 victory.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers walking down the tunnel

The ups and downs of the Oilers

What makes performances like that confusing, and perhaps frustrating, is that just two nights earlier, they lost 6-5 to the Anaheim Ducks. On Saturday afternoon, they allowed five goals again in a 5-4 loss to the young San Jose Sharks.

Although the Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division, that position reflects the overall struggles within the division. Through 61 games, they hold a 29-24-8 record, which underscores that this group has not consistently looked like the contender their fan base expects.

McDavid’s strong production

Oilers center Connor McDavid recorded three more assists in Saturday afternoon’s game against the San Jose Sharks, but it was not enough in the 5-4 defeat. McDavid now has 103 points in 61 games, the most in the NHL, and he is on pace to reach 130 points for the third time in four years. His next game is scheduled for Tuesday night at home against the Ottawa Senators.