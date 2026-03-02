NY Rangers and Mike Sullivan make something clear about Vincent Trocheck as trade rumors intensify

Vincent Trocheck has been the biggest trade chip at Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers‘ disposal for a while now. However, even though all signs suggest a trade is in the works, the Broadway Blueshirts have no plans to sideline Trocheck during the 2025-26 NHL season.

“Not to this point, no,” Sullivan turned heads with his answer when asked about whether the Rangers have considered sitting Trocheck for roster management purposes, via The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano.

Sullivan’s brief answer raised several eyebrows—not just in New York, but across the league. Despite Trocheck confirming his preferred destination amid the trade rumors, and with time running short before the deadline, the Rangers are still putting him on the ice and, as a result, in potential harm’s way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why isn’t Trocheck sidelined?

New York (23-29-7) is playing for draft position and not much else in the 2025-26 NHL season. In that regard, sidelining Trocheck seems like the right decision. If anything were to happen to him, the Rangers would lose their most appealing asset; the risk far outweighs the reward. However, Sullivan’s confession could also hint that there is nothing “advanced” regarding a trade.

Mike Sullivan at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

If a suitable offer had already been received, Trocheck would undoubtedly be left out of the lineup. Thus, while New York’s decision turns heads, it also shines a light on where things stand. The trade deadline is only days away, but in the NHL, seconds can feel like hours and days can feel like a lifetime.

Advertisement

see also NY Rangers’ rumors indicate one star could ask for trade away from Mike Sullivan, rest of the team

Trocheck addressed trade rumors with sincerity

The Rangers have plenty to decide as the Trocheck sweepstakes get hot. Trocheck, who has put up 38 points (12 G, 26 A) so far in the 2025-26 NHL season, is now being asked to act as if nothing is going on. He kept his cool for a while, but recently broke his silence, wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Advertisement

The Rangers and Sullivan received a blunt statement from Trocheck before the trade deadline, and now the Blueshirts know exactly where the veteran center stands. Trocheck understands how the league works; he is the best chance the Rangers have at securing a clean slate and another shot at a rebuild. It’s not personal—it’s strictly business.

SurveyWhich division are the Rangers going to trade Trocheck to? Which division are the Rangers going to trade Trocheck to? already voted 0 people

Advertisement