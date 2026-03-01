Connor McDavid’s Oilers put Andrew Mangiapane and Alec Regula on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers confirmed that forward Andrew Mangiapane and defenceman Alec Regula and have been placed on waivers. The decision signals a potential shift in strategy as the organization evaluates depth and looks to create flexibility heading into a crucial stretch of the season.

Placing Regula and Mangiapane on waivers opens the door for other NHL teams to claim them, while also giving Edmonton options in terms of salary cap management and lineup adjustments.

For Connor McDavid and the Oilers, every roster decision carries weight. Whether this is a short-term adjustment or part of a broader recalibration, the coming days will determine if either player remains in the organization or finds a new opportunity elsewhere in the league.

Can Connor McDavid and the Oilers make the playoffs?

The Edmonton Oilers currently sit third in the Pacific Division with 66 points behind the Golden Knights and the Ducks. They’re in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

On paper, that position places them in a qualifying spot, but the margin for error is minimal. A short slump could quickly tighten the standings and force them into a more precarious wild-card battle.

Recent history suggests the Oilers know how to elevate their level when it matters most. In each of the last two seasons with Connor McDavid leading the way, the Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Final, only to fall to the Florida Panthers. That experience provides both confidence and urgency, as the core understands what it takes to navigate the postseason grind.

