Not much has gone Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ way in the 2025-26 NHL season. In the middle of a crucial road trip, bad news have been confirmed by head coach Craig Berube on one veteran on the team.

Brandon Carlo’s production has been greatly hindered by availability and physical issues this NHL season. So far, the defenseman has appeared in 18 games, missing 7 of the Leafs’ 25 outings in the 2025–26 campaign. However, the absences tally will only rise, as Berube confirmed Carlo won’t join Matthews and company to close out the Buds’ six-game road trip.

“Craig Berube says Brandon Carlo has suffered a setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury and returned to Toronto,” as reported by TSN’s Mark Masters on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlo’s stats in the 2025-26 NHL season

Between the injury-riddled year he has had and the lackluster numbers on his statsheet, it’s safe to say Carlo’s time in Toronto has been far from remarkable. If one were to ask fans around The Six, many would like a refund.

Brandon Carlo before a game

Advertisement

Since being traded to the Maple Leafs, the defenseman has appeared in 38 games, yet he has still not scored his first goal for the Buds. The former Boston Bruin has recorded 5 assists in his first months in Hogtown—three in the 2024–25 campaign and two in the current season.

Advertisement

see also Toronto Maple Leafs icons: The 25 best players in franchise history

Carlo will miss two crucial meetings

Just like Berube noted, Carlo returned on his own to Toronto, while Matthews and the Leafs wrap up a character-testing six-game road trip. As Carlo sees a specialist and awaits a clear update on his health, the Buds must end the trip on a strong note.

Advertisement

Up next, the Maple Leafs will take on the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, at Amerant Bank Arena. Hoping to ride the wave of their latest 7–2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs can’t afford a misstep against their injury-riddled divisional opponents. To close out their long stay away from home, the Buds will travel to Raleigh, where the 16-7-2 Carolina Hurricanes await.