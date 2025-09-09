Dustin Wolf signs Flames extension worth $7.5M a year: Who is the highest-paid NHL goalie?

The Calgary Flames have officially announced that their starting goaltender Dustin Wolf has signed a seven-year contract extension with an AAV of $7.5 million, a considerable salary in the NHL. This situation raises the question of whether he now holds the spot as the league’s highest-paid goalie.

Wolf reached this contract after completing his rookie season, in which he posted a 29-16-8 record, with a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average, making him a key piece for the team, in addition to being a Calder Trophy finalist.

Considering his limited professional experience, Wolf’s contract is a deal with few precedents in the league. The Flames took a major step forward in securing a key player with the potential to become an NHL star.

Who is the highest-paid NHL goalie?

The highest-paid goalie in the league is none other than Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, who has an AAV of $11.5 million, according to Spotrac. This puts him $4 million above the deal Wolf secured with the Flames for each of his next seven seasons in Calgary.

Shesterkin signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Rangers in December 2024. This new deal runs through the 2032-33 season and secures the franchise star for several more years under head coach Mike Sullivan.

Who rounds out the podium of the NHL’s highest-paid goalies?

In addition to Shesterkin’s deal, which makes him the highest-paid goalie in the league, there are two other names with notable contracts with their respective franchises. They are Carey Price of the San Jose Sharks, with an AAV of $10.5 million, and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, with an annual salary of $10 million.