Trending topics:
NHL

Dustin Wolf signs Flames extension worth $7.5M a year: Who is the highest-paid NHL goalie?

Dustin Wolf has signed a massive extension with the Calgary Flames for the next seven seasons, raising the question of whether he is the highest-paid goalie in the NHL.

By Ignacio Cairola

Dustin Wolf, goalie of the Flames
© Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty ImagesDustin Wolf, goalie of the Flames

The Calgary Flames have officially announced that their starting goaltender Dustin Wolf has signed a seven-year contract extension with an AAV of $7.5 million, a considerable salary in the NHL. This situation raises the question of whether he now holds the spot as the league’s highest-paid goalie.

Wolf reached this contract after completing his rookie season, in which he posted a 29-16-8 record, with a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average, making him a key piece for the team, in addition to being a Calder Trophy finalist.

Considering his limited professional experience, Wolf’s contract is a deal with few precedents in the league. The Flames took a major step forward in securing a key player with the potential to become an NHL star.

Advertisement

Who is the highest-paid NHL goalie?

The highest-paid goalie in the league is none other than Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, who has an AAV of $11.5 million, according to Spotrac. This puts him $4 million above the deal Wolf secured with the Flames for each of his next seven seasons in Calgary.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers looks on during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 22, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers

Advertisement

Shesterkin signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Rangers in December 2024. This new deal runs through the 2032-33 season and secures the franchise star for several more years under head coach Mike Sullivan.

NHL News: Flames captain Mikael Backlund makes surprising admission about possible trade of Rasmus Andersson

see also

NHL News: Flames captain Mikael Backlund makes surprising admission about possible trade of Rasmus Andersson

Who rounds out the podium of the NHL’s highest-paid goalies?

In addition to Shesterkin’s deal, which makes him the highest-paid goalie in the league, there are two other names with notable contracts with their respective franchises. They are Carey Price of the San Jose Sharks, with an AAV of $10.5 million, and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, with an annual salary of $10 million.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
  • Calgary Flames
ALSO READ
Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina vs Ecuador today on Matchday 18 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina vs Ecuador today on Matchday 18 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Maple Leafs HC Berube explains how team will replace Marner, boost Matthews' line
NHL

Maple Leafs HC Berube explains how team will replace Marner, boost Matthews' line

Shedeur Sanders among top 5 in NFL ranking despite being behind Joe Flacco at Browns
NFL

Shedeur Sanders among top 5 in NFL ranking despite being behind Joe Flacco at Browns

Where to watch Wales vs Canada live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Wales vs Canada live in the USA: International Friendly game

Better Collective Logo