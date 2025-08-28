NHL News: Flames captain Mikael Backlund makes surprising admission about possible trade of Rasmus Andersson

Rasmus Andersson is set to start the 2025-26 NHL season with the Calgary Flames, but rumors suggest that his time with the team may be coming to an end. The story has grown to the point where the team captain has spoken out bluntly.

Calgary appears focused on finding the best possible deal and will take the time needed to do so, while also setting the proper terms and timing. Teams around the league are already paying close attention to the situation, so progress is expected soon.

Andersson enters the final season of his six-year, $27.3 million contract, which carries an annual cap hit of $4.55 million. His salary status and market value make him a highly sought-after asset, and the uncertainty surrounding him is something no one within the organization can ignore.

Mikael Backlund’s take

Flames captain Mikael Backlund said during a media tour in Europe, “Yeah, he’s getting traded. It’s obvious,” according to NHL Trade Talk. Andersson’s situation in Calgary is poised to deliver more chapters.

Mikael Backlund of the Flames

The franchise is seeking strong value in return for Andersson, while the player himself is aiming for a major contract and will need to perform well to earn it. At the same time, Backlund emphasized that Andersson “doesn’t want to become a distraction for the team.”

A difficult exit

Backlund was firm in stating that his teammate will leave. The real question is when it will happen. As NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently reported, the difficulty in moving Andersson lies in the fact that any interested team would need to pay not only an attractive trade package but also commit to a new contract for the 28-year-old defenseman, significantly raising the overall cost of acquiring him.