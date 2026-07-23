Dylan Larkin isn’t the only headache next Red Wings GM will have to deal with

With Steve Yzerman stepping down and Dylan Larkin pushing to leave, the next general manager for the Detroit Red Wings will have his hands full, and that's not even the end of it.

Not many could refuse an opportunity to take over the reins of an Original Six team and a storied NHL franchise like the Detroit Red Wings. Still, it’s clear that whoever takes over as general manager in Detroit will be in for a roller-coaster ride, and Dylan Larkin‘s trade request isn’t the organization’s only cause for concern.

Obviously, Larkin’s future—and how much the Red Wings can get in return—is the biggest item on the agenda in Motor City during the NHL offseason. According to reports, Larkin is fully convinced on leaving the Red Wings. That issue is virtually a done deal—pending, of course, a suitable trade offer.

However, several other roster decisions are on deck, and Alex DeBrincat is the biggest question mark. Contrary to Larkin, “Cat” may not be past the point of no return yet. The Red Wings will need to get to work soon, though, and it’s hard to sell any pitch to a player without a general manager.

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“40-goal scorers such as DeBrincat are rare and hard to replace. That makes his future a key domino for the Red Wings’ direction,” Max Bultman and Shayna Goldman stated on The Athletic.

Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings.

DeBrincat’s situation

DeBrincat is entering the final season of his four-year, $31.5 million contract. He played in all 82 games last season and led the team in goals and points (41 and 85, respectively). Aside from him, only Larkin topped the 30-goal mark in Detroit.

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Even though the Red Wings boast an intriguing prospect pool, they may be naïve to believe they can replace that level of production if both Larkin and DeBrincat are gone by next summer. Thus, it’s clear the Red Wings must find a way to re-sign DeBrincat as soon as possible. However, the current state of affairs in Motor City makes that a near-impossible mission.

DeBrincat may want fresh start

At 28—he will turn 29 on Dec. 18—DeBrincat is in the prime of his career. If he were to test free agency, not only could he command a fortune, but he could also join a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Though closing in on 600 career points (294 G, 301 A), DeBrincat has reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs only once.

Truth be told, it seems unlikely Detroit can convince the “Cat” to stay when the organization’s vision is in such a pickle, the homegrown captain has asked out, and a franchise legend has stepped down from the organization’s top front-office role to become a senior adviser. For the time being, Detroit has no general manager, and its odds of extending DeBrincat’s stay are not helped by that fact.

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That would leave the trade route wide open for Detroit to exploit. It’d be deflating, as it would imply the Red Wings are giving up on their playoff aspirations, but it would also be the honest thing to do. If Detroit shops a 40-goal scorer at the deadline, they could come away with a king’s ransom. And it might be enough for the organization to push its pride aside and make the responsible—yet tough—call.

More concerns for Detroit

In addition to DeBrincat’s situation, the next GM in Hockeytown will have to address the net. As things stand, both rostered goaltenders (John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov) are on expiring contracts. Trey Augustine casts a light of hope in the prospect pipeline, but it may still be too much to ask for a rookie goalie to take over the reins as a 21- or 22-year-old.

Put into words, it may feel a thankless job, and perhaps that’s why a successor to Yzerman has yet to be named. “The Yzerplan” did not work out, and fans must now wait to see what new proposal is put forward inside the building on Woodward Avenue.