Red Wings hint at inevitable Dylan Larkin trade with recent move at Little Caesars Arena

A flurry of recent signals has fueled speculation about Dylan Larkin’s standing with the Detroit Red Wings, and a split now feels all but inevitable.

Trade speculation surrounding Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings has reached a fever pitch. On the heels of reports that the front office sought Larkin’s cooperation to facilitate a deal to his approved list of contenders, a sudden development at Little Caesars Arena has sparked even more intrigue across the league.

Fans and reporters quickly noticed that the arena’s exterior banner featuring Larkin had been taken down. The organization offered no immediate explanation for the removal, fueling an already anxious fanbase awaiting definitive news on the face of the franchise.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill continues to churn regarding Larkin’s next landing spot, especially after Detroit suspended the star forward without pay following his late-October refusal to suit up. However, any buzz linking him to Tampa Bay was recently doused with cold water after superstar winger Nikita Kucherov made his own trade request known, shifting the Lightning’s trade calculus.

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While Tampa Bay’s theoretical interest in Larkin remains an intriguing storyline, the clock is ticking for all parties. After 12 years in the organization, the Michigan native finds himself stranded in limbo, waiting on Detroit to broker an exit.

The Dylan Larkin banner has been removed outside Little Caesars Arena. pic.twitter.com/BNUTgSf8YL — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) November 5, 2026

Key factors behind Larkin’s looming exit from Detroit

Despite spending over a decade with the franchise, Larkin has skated in the postseason just once. Following the conclusion of the 2025–26 campaign, he formally requested a trade to an established Stanley Cup contender, concluding Detroit’s rebuilding timeline no longer aligns with his competitive prime.

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The relationship between player and front office deteriorated past the point of repair following internal upheaval and executive restructuring. Tensions reached a boiling point when the organization stripped Larkin of his captaincy, fundamentally fracturing the trust built over a decade in Hockeytown.

Now, both sides find themselves locked in a high-stakes standoff dictated by Larkin’s contract protections. Armed with a full no-trade clause, Larkin cannot simply be sent to the highest bidder; he has limited his approved destinations to a strict 10-team list, eliminating several aggressive suitors in the process.

Key takeaways

Little Caesars Arena removed the banner featuring Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.

featuring Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin. The Detroit Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay after he refused to play.

Dylan Larkin without pay after he refused to play. Dylan Larkin limited his destinations to a strict 10-team trade list.

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