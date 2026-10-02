Dylan Larkin trade from Red Wings to Wild reportedly faces key obstacle

The Minnesota Wild could be a potential destination for Dylan Larkin as the Detroit Red Wings face a tough decision about their star.

The Dylan Larkin trade saga continues to drag on, and the Minnesota Wild remain one of the teams most closely connected to the Detroit Red Wings center. Minnesota was identified as one of Larkin’s preferred destinations when his trade request became public, making the Wild an obvious potential landing spot for the veteran.

However, despite the long-standing connection between Larkin and Minnesota, a trade has not materialized. The biggest obstacle appears to be the return Detroit wants for its star center, with the Red Wings looking for more than simply a collection of future assets.

Larkin is under contract through the 2030-31 season with an $8.7 million annual cap hit and has a full no-movement clause. That gives him significant control over the process, while Detroit still has considerable leverage when it comes to determining whether the return is good enough to justify moving its longtime captain.

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Will the Minnesota Wild trade for Dylan Larkin?

The Wild have been linked to Larkin for months, and Minnesota has the type of young players and draft assets that could theoretically interest Detroit. But according to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the structure and value of the potential return remain the key issue. “If it was primarily futures driven at a bit of a lower price, this would’ve been done by now, he would’ve been a Minnesota Wild.”

Pagnotta’s comments suggest that Minnesota could potentially have completed the deal already if Detroit were willing to accept a package centered primarily around prospects and draft picks. Instead, the Red Wings have reportedly preferred a return that can help them take a step forward rather than simply accumulating assets for the future.

That has made Minnesota an interesting fit but not an easy trade partner. The Wild have a clear need for a high-end center, and Larkin could immediately strengthen their lineup, but the price Detroit is demanding remains the major hurdle. Earlier reports indicated that Minnesota’s offers did not come close to satisfying Detroit’s expectations, reinforcing why the situation has remained unresolved.

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For Larkin, Minnesota remains an appealing destination because of the team’s need at center and its aspirations to compete for the Stanley Cup. For Detroit, however, moving its star center only makes sense if the organization receives a package substantial enough to justify losing an established NHL player. Until those two sides find common ground, the Wild may remain one of the most logical destinations for Larkin without necessarily being the team that ultimately acquires him.

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