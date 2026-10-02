Why isn’t Dylan Larkin playing today, Oct. 2, for Red Wings vs NY Rangers?

Coming off an intense, drama-filled summer, the Detroit Red Wings haven't traded Dylan Larkin yet, but he still won't play in the 2026-27 NHL season opener against the New York Rangers.

Tension is at an all-time high and sparks are flying as the Detroit Red Wings start the 2026-27 NHL season at home against the New York Rangers. Although Dylan Larkin could finally be traded as the Florida Panthers face injury concerns, his absence from the home opener doesn’t have anything to do with his trade request. At least, that’s not what the Red Wings are saying. Fans, however, remain suspicious.

Larkin is out of the Red Wings lineup to face the Rangers due to a lingering upper-body injury. The setback sustained during off-ice training over the summer prevented Larkin from being a full participant in training camp and sidelined him throughout the NHL preseason, too.

Though Larkin has been participating in team practices leading up to the season debut, head coach Todd McLellan confirmed the former captain would miss the Rangers game and will be out for at least the first two outings of the season, both home games at Little Caesars Arena.

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When could Larkin be active again?

Whether he will be active on Oct. 6, when the Ottawa Senators walk into town, remains to be seen. Considering McLellan recently lashed out at Larkin amid the trade drama, there might be reason to believe the center may not even be in Detroit by then.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

That game is less than a week from the season debut, but it feels like the calm has finally gone, and the storm will hit Motor City at any moment now. After a whole lot of nothing during the offseason, the market around Larkin may have come alive at last.

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Larkin’s 2025-26 NHL season

Larkin is coming off a 74-game campaign in the 2025-26 NHL season during which he registered his lowest point production in the last five years but his highest goals total in that same stretch. Larkin recorded 67 points (34 goals and 33 assists).

Though he and Detroit failed to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th straight season and now own the longest active playoff drought in the NHL, Larkin tasted gold with Team USA at the 2026 Olympics.

According to Larkin’s statements, the historic feat in Milan, Italy, didn’t play a role in his trade request from the Red Wings. However, it would be quite a coincidence considering that he, Connor Hellebuyck, Brady Tkachuk, and, perhaps, Quinn Hughes, have all either asked for a trade, been traded, or been considering a change of scenery after the 2026 Olympics, their first championship in their pro careers.

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Key takeaways