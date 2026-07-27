Vladimir Tarasenko seen as good fit for Canadiens in potentially low-cost free agent signing

The Montreal Canadiens are looking for a right winger, and the potential arrival of Vladimir Tarasenko would not be a bad scenario at a low cost.

The Montreal Canadiens are one of those teams that truly want to compete for the Stanley Cup next NHL season, and building a competitive roster is key, but not at any cost. Therefore, the potential arrival of Vladimir Tarasenko on a low-cost deal would be a very interesting move, especially considering that Patrik Laine could sign with a new team.

This team needs an experienced and talented right winger, something the Russian forward could clearly provide. However, is Tarasenko willing to accept a low-cost deal in order to join a contender?

“Vladimir Tarasenko is still unsigned,” the insider Marco D’Amico said during a recent episode of The Starr and D’Amico Show. “You know, a one-year deal in the $1.5 – $2 million range if he so accepts. He was almost a 50-point player last year.”

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He also added: “And he’s used to playing with a guy like [Ivan] Demidov, because he played with [Kirill] Kaprizov. So maybe that’s how you appease in the short term, and then as the season continues, if a player like Marchenko, or another winger… you’re able to add from there. But it doesn’t cost you assets.”

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the Minnesota Wild skates toward his bench to celebrate with teammates.

Numbers that could help the Canadiens

In his most recent campaign, Vladimir Tarasenko proved he can still deliver solid middle-six scoring, putting up 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points. Should he land with the Montreal Canadiens, those numbers highlight exactly what he would bring to the table: secondary scoring depth, power-play finishing, and veteran leadership for a young, developing roster.

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While he may no longer be a top-line playmaking line-driver, his nose for the net and playoff pedigree make him a plug-and-play target to instantly boost Canadiens’ scoring depth on the wing.

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the Minnesota Wild skates with the puck against Cale Makar.

What will happen with Patrik Laine?

Injuries took a toll on Patrik Laine during his last season with the Montreal Canadiens, and he will look for a bounce-back campaign starting next season. The New York Islanders have shown interest in his services, making them a potential destination for the player.

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Not only did the Islanders scout him, but his shooting ability also attracted the New Jersey Devils, who showed interest in acquiring the veteran player. As a result, Laine’s options at this stage of his career remain open.