Former Blackhawks star Patrick Kane highlights key difference with Connor Bedard amid comparisons

During the Chicago Blackhawks‘ visit to Motor City, former Hawk and current Detroit Red Wings star Patrick Kane had a chance to catch up and reminisce about his time with one of the NHL’s last dynasties. As 19-year-old Connor Bedard continues his impressive start to his career, despite the struggling team around him, Kane shared a sincere statement highlighting one pivotal difference between his and Bedard’s time in Chi-town.

The Red Wings took down the Blackhawks, largely thanks to an inspired performance from Kane. ‘Showtime’ put on a vintage performance, one that sent shivers down the spine of the Blackhawks fanbase and across the NHL. Kane’s three assists and Alex DeBrincat’s goal to open the scoring felt like a stab in the back to Chicago.

However, the problems within the Blackhawks extend far beyond Kane, DeBrincat, and any loss they suffer this season. Chicago is a currently a mess. Bedard is expected to be their saviour, but the Blackhawks keep finding new ways to shoot themselves on the foot.

Since Bedard’s arrival in the Windy City, fans have hoped the generational talent from British Columbia could wipe the slate clean and provide the franchise with a fresh start. The bar was set high by the likes of Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the core of the glory days in the 2010s. However, Bedard has yet to experience anything close to that success, despite delivering sensational individual statlines.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on prior to the game against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center on October 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Both number one overall selections by the Blackhawks have been compared extensively, as Bedard’s playstyle is reminiscent of Kane’s fireworks at United Center. However, Kane highlighted a key difference between his career in Chicago and Bedard’s.

“The team back then — and I’m not saying that it’s not that way now — but the team, the organization wanted to win,” Kane carefully confessed, via The Athletic. “It was all about winning. It was just the perfect storm for a team to come together and have that success. Nowadays, who knows how it works, really?”

Chicago’s winds turned against them

Bedard has embarked on a completely different team, one that is still years away from competing at the highest level. With much buzz surrounding the head coach position, the Blackhawks are looking to turn the tide, but with each mistaken decision they set themselves back in their rebuild.

Through 110 games in Chicago, Bedard registers only 34 wins. To put that in perspective, Kane and his Blackhawks’ side won 55 games through his first 110 matchups.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates by hoisting the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-0 in Game Six to win the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

Individual performance

Bedard registered 33 goals, 66 assists and 99 points through his first 110 NHL games, while Kane tallied similar, yet better numbers with 34 goals and 72 assists for 106 points over that same stretch of his career. Both No. 1 overall selections won the Calder Trophy during their rookie seasons.

Bedard played his 111th career game against Edmonton, though he was kept scoreless so his numbers stayed the same and he is just one point shy of the 100-point mark. Bedard will look to net the milestone point during the Hawks’ next matchup against the Calgary Flames.