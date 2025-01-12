NHL News: Patrick Kane breaks silence on Jonathan Toews' potential return to Blackhawks

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were a duo that still brings a smile to every Chicago Blackhawks fan. The star pair played together for most of their careers. Shortly after Kane was traded to the New York Rangers during the 2022-23 NHL season, Toews stepped away from the game. After battling various health issues, the former Blackhawks captain is now looking healthy and has hinted at a potential return to the ice.

Kane and Toews brought much joy to fans at United Center, commanding one of the last dynasties in the NHL. Chicago won three Stanley Cups in six years, led by a core fueled by the on-ice chemistry the two forwards had. They didn’t always play on the same line, but they impacted the game night in and night out.

Both stars had very different personalities. Kane, known as ‘Showtime,’ was known for his eccentric, charismatic nature,while Toews, often called ‘Captain Serious,’ maintained a more focused demeanor. As they grew and matured in the league, they began to adopt some of each other’s traits, but Kane and Toews always stayed true to their essence.

During the Blackhawks’ stay in Detroit for their matchup with the Red Wings, Kane had the chance to catch up with some familiar faces from the Windy City. As he reminisced about the glorious past, he made a sincere comment about Toews’ rumored return from retirement.

Jonathan Toews #19 and Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the New York Islanders during the second period at the UBS Arena on December 04, 2022 in Elmont, New York.

“I think that would be amazing. You don’t want to see [Toews] wear another jersey,” Patrick Kane told Mark Lazerus, reporter for The Athletic. “You’d rather see him finish his career as a Blackhawk. But I don’t know if that’s in the cards. It would be a great story and good for the franchise.”

Chicago suffered Kane’s wrath

As the crestfallen Blackhawks paid a visit to the red hot Red Wings, Kane posted a memorable vintage performance. Registering three assists during the 5-3 win, the star winger made life a living hell for Anders Sorensen’s side.

Chicago entered the game after a big win over Colorado, yet this strong blow from Detroit caused morale to go down in the locker room. The following night the Blachkawks would lose again as they hosted the Edmonton Oilers.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) in overtime at the United Center Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Chicago.

Toews’ suspenseful message about the future

Toews opened up about his healing journey in an interview with GQ, where he discussed his alternative medicine routine and the health struggles that impacted his career. While he admitted that he’s feeling better than he did before retiring, the three-time Stanley Cup champion left the door open for a potential return.

“There’s a part of me that really doesn’t feel like my career is over yet,” Toews stated, via GQ. “And who knows what this next part of the journey looks like, as far as getting back on the ice and trying to make a return to the NHL.“