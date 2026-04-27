Stanley Cup champion T.J. Oshie reminds Flyers not to sleep on Sidney Crosby, Penguins

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have their backs against the wall early in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though it seems like the Philadelphia Flyers have the series in the bag, Stanley Cup champion and gold medalist T.J. Oshie voiced a sincere message on one of the greatest players in NHL history. If there’s someone who can overcome a 3-1 deficit, it might be “Sid the Kid”.

“I think there’s a chance [this series goes to 7 games]. If you wake up Sidney Crosby, this guy is unbelievable. I hate the guy and I love him at the same time. He’s going to have to lead the Penguins,” Oshie stated during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “If they are going to have any chance at coming back, it’s going to be on Sid’s shoulders.”

Crosby has come to life late in the series. Though the Penguins are still between a rock and a hard place, there were signs of improvement during Game 4’s victory. Crosby recorded two points (a goal and an assist) during Pittsburgh’s 4-2 win to avoid being swept by the Flyers. Crosby had put the Flyers on notice after the Penguins avoided elimination in Game 4, and now a former champion like Oshie may be trying to warn Philly, as well.

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Penguins stayed alive

As the series returns to The Burgh, the Flyers know they must nip the problem in the bud before Crosby and company catch fire. Perhaps, the beast has been awaken, and it’s already too late.

T.J. Oshie with Alex Ovechkin

The fourth win is said to be the hardest to secure in every Stanley Cup playoff matchup in the NHL, and a young squad like the one in Philadelphia may learn that lesson the hard way.

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Crosby has gone back to doing Crosby things. The fact he scored a one-timer from an improbable position on the ice in Game 4 may be all the signs the Penguins need to know their captain is back in full force. The Pens may not need anything more. Crosby might be enough for them to secure another crucial victory in Game 5 and take the series back to the City of Brotherly Love.

Crosby, Penguins take it one game at a time

Pittsburgh won’t ever have any kind of love or respect for Philadelphia, but right now, there’s nothing the Black and Yellow want more than traveling back to the Birthplace of America for a Game 6. With no room for error but hanging on by a thread of hope, the Penguins are almost in an ideal spot to play relaxed and find their best hockey. What’s done is done. Taking a one-game-at-a-time approach may be the best thing the Pens can do.

Having lost only one game, the Flyers may look at Game 4’s defeat as a fluke outing. However, if they lose two in a row and suddenly find themselves in a pivotal Game 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the nerves and anxiety may eat Philly alive.

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Playoff experience doesn’t show up on any stat sheet, but it’s often the X-factor in a series. When the tide gets rough, it comes to light. This is a great time for the Pens’ experience to come into play.