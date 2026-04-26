Flyers reportedly punishing Matvei Michkov with healthy scratch against Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers came out flat against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round, and changes are expected. With a chance to end their longtime foes’ NHL season, the Flyers head to the Burgh hoping to play spoiler on the road once again. However, Matvei Michkov may be left out of the lineup.

According to Flyers beat reporter Charlie O’Connor, Michkov is trending to serve as a healthy scratch in Game 5 of the NHL‘s Stanley Cup Playoffs. During Philadelphia’s practice on Sunday, the 21-year-old Russian—who has been held scoreless in the first four games of the series—participated as an extra in line rushes.

Thus, all signs indicate Michkov will take the fall for the team’s shortcomings in Game 4 and his own rough performances so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Sidney Crosby put the Flyers on notice as the Penguins stayed alive, and Philly doesn’t need to be told twice. After failing to close out the series against the Penguins, the Flyers are wasting no time making changes.

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Fans react to Michkov’s reported healthy scratch

Reactions to the report of Michkov’s healthy scratch were mixed. Some fans in Philadelphia agree with the call, as Michkov has been a non-factor so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Perhaps, this is the scolding he needs to find his footing. “It’ll do him good to watch a game from above,” a fan stated on social media. “I think it’s best. [Michkov] looks completely lost and struggling to keep pace,” another user wrote.

Matvei Michkov is trending to be a healthy scratch

Others beg to differ. While no one denies Michkov hasn’t been playing like expected, some fans didn’t love the fact it was him who had to pay the price—again. “Scapegoating the future of the franchise,” a fan said. “I figured that as he is the easiest one to do it to,” another Flyers fan commented.

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Mickhov and a complicated season

Michkov has been in the eye of the storm for a while in Philadelphia. The sophomore has built a rough relationship with head coach Rick Tocchet, who hasn’t shied away from publicly calling the Russian out all season long. It started with a comment about how Michkov didn’t arrive in shape for preseason. That was a recurrent topic Tocchet came back to often during the campaign, as Michkov had his ice time limited and his play style put on blast numerous times.

Some believe it’s all tough love; others think Tocchet has a grudge against Michkov. What’s clear is that Michkov has gotten the short end of the stick time and again in Philadelphia. Now, he is reportedly set to serve as a healthy scratch in one of the biggest games of the season for the Flyers.

If Tocchet can’t trust Michkov at this stage, it might be a breaking point for their relationship and Michkov’s confidence. It’s certainly a risky gamble on Tocchet’s part. However, it will all be forgotten by fans if Philadelphia walks out with a series-clinching victory from the City of Bridges.

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