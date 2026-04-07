Is Cale Makar playing today, April 7, for Avalanche vs Blues at Enterprise Center?

Cale Makar is not expected to play today, April 7, for the Colorado Avalanche vs. the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, as he remains sidelined with an upper-body injury and is still considered day-to-day.

The franchise has been cautious with his recovery after he suffered the injury against the Calgary Flames, and recent reports indicate he has already missed multiple games and was ruled out for at least a short stretch.

Despite the absence not being viewed as serious, the team is prioritizing long-term health over short-term urgency. Head coach Jared Bednar has made it clear the focus is on ensuring he is fully fit for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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How and when did Cale Makar get injured?

Cale Makar suffered his injury on March 30, during a game against the Flames after taking a hard hit, resulting in an upper-body issue. The incident occurred in the second period when he absorbed contact from forward Adam Klapka.

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche looks on during the first period (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Despite finishing the shift and briefly returning to the ice, he was ultimately ruled out before the third period and underwent further evaluation. Initial concern surrounded the severity of the injury, especially given his importance to the blue line.

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However, early reports from head coach Jared Bednar indicated the team avoided a worst-case scenario, classifying the issue as an upper-body injury that would sideline him short term rather than long term.

How long is Cale Makar’s recovery timeline?

Cale Makar is expected to miss only a few games. Following the injury, the Avalanche quickly ruled him out for multiple games, confirming he would “miss some time”, but stopping short of placing him on long-term injured reserve.

As of April 7, he is officially listed as day-to-day on injury reports, which suggests the team is managing his recovery carefully rather than rushing him back into action.

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This cautious approach is typical late in the season, especially for a franchise cornerstone. With the playoffs approaching, Colorado is prioritizing full recovery over immediate availability.

When will Cale Makar return to play?

There is no exact return date for Cale Makar, but he is expected back in the short term, likely before or right at the start of the playoffs. While the Avalanche have not provided a timeline, all indications point toward a near-term return.

Reports suggest he has already been ruled out for a handful of games, reinforcing that the absence is precautionary rather than prolonged. Given the team’s positioning, he could return at any moment once medical staff clears him.

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How has Cale Makar performed this season?

Cale Makar has been one of the NHL’s top defensemen in 2025–26, recording 75 points (20 goals, 55 assists) and ranking among team leaders. He was once again playing at an elite level.

His 75 points place him among the most productive defensemen in the league and highlight his impact in both scoring and playmaking. His influence extends to special teams and overall puck movement, making him a central piece.

His +29 rating further underscores his two-way effectiveness, contributing on both ends of the ice. As the Avalanche push toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs, his form and health remain critical. If he returns at full strength, Colorado regains one of the most dynamic defensemen in the NHL at exactly the right time.