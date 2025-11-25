The New York Rangers finally ended a frustrating four-game skid with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, and veteran center Vincent Trocheck is urging his team to maintain the approach that got them back on track. After a rough stretch, the Rangers needed a confidence boost, and Trocheck delivered both on and off the ice.

Trocheck, who was a game-time decision, scored a crucial goal alongside Alexis Lafreniere, helping the Rangers regain momentum. The victory showed glimpses of the smart, disciplined play that the team hopes to carry forward in upcoming matchups.

“I thought we played a lot smarter tonight than we had in the last couple of games; protecting the puck a little better, knowing when is the right time to try someone one-on-one and we played sound defensively. We’ve got to keep that up,” Trocheck said via NHL.com.

Rangers must maintain smart play

Despite being limited by injuries this season, Trocheck has shown why he is one of the league’s most underrated centers. After missing roughly a month earlier in the year, he’s tallied four goals and eight points in just 10 games, proving his value to a team still searching for consistency.

With the win, the Rangers improved to 11-11-2 on the season. They remain at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, a point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets, but the victory over the Blues gives them a chance to reset and build momentum heading into their next matchup.

What’s next for the Rangers?

The Rangers will look to carry over their improved play when they return to the ice against the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Coach Mike Sullivan emphasized the importance of attacking the blue paint and finishing in high-danger areas.

“I thought we did a good job of getting inside in the offensive zone, just getting to the blue paint,” Sullivan said. “’Eddy’s’ goal and ‘Laf’s’ goal, just getting to the blue paint. That’s where the majority of the goals are scored in this League. It’s no secret.”

