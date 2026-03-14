What happens if Shohei Ohtani and Japan lose or win today vs Venezuela in 2026 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals?

Shohei Ohtani and Japan reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic after many dominant performances during pool play. The defending champions finished with a perfect 4-0 record, defeating Korea, Australia, Czechia and Chinese Taipei to secure first place in their group and advance to the knockout stage.

Team Venezuela also arrives in strong form after posting a 3-1 record in the group stage. However, the Venezuelan squad could not secure the top spot in Pool D after falling to the Dominican Republic in the final game of the first round.

Now, Japan and Venezuela will meet in Miami for a highly anticipated matchup with a place in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic on the line. An early blockbuster duel between two contenders.

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What happens if Team Japan loses vs Venezuela in 2026 WBC?

If Japan and Shohei Ohtani lose to Venezuela, their run in the 2026 World Baseball Classic will come to an end. The quarterfinals are played under a single-elimination format, meaning the losing team is immediately eliminated while the winner advances to the semifinals.

What happens if Team Japan wins vs Venezuela?

If Team Japan defeats Venezuela, a spot in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic would be guaranteed. Ohtani’s squad will face the winner of Italy vs Puerto Rico for a place in the final.

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