Jonathan Toews makes bold admission on Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks ahead of first meeting with Jets

Many fans in the NHL are still adjusting to the sight of it, but it’s factual. Jonathan Toews is no longer with the Chicago Blackhawks. Instead, the three-time Stanley Cup champion is back in his hometown, playing for the Winnipeg Jets. However, a piece of his heart will always remain in Windy City, and he made it clear when speaking on Connor Bedard and the new crew in Chi-town.

Toews and the Jets have one quick stop to make before returning home to host Bedard and the Blackhawks in the 2025-26 NHL season. It won’t be as emotional for Toews as when he steps into the United Center in Chicago as a visitor for the first time in his career, but still, the veteran center is already preparing himself mentally to face the team he captained since he was 20.

Now, as Toews looks at the team in Chicago, there are less familiar faces on the ice, and mixed feelings invade the 37-year-old’s body. Looking ahead in the schedule, Toews is already anxious for the matchup with Bedard and company. On that note, he voiced a very sincere statement.

“I’ve been watching them a lot on TV and it’s strange. It does feel like a completely different team,” Toews admitted in dialogue with Mark Lazerus of The Athletic. “They’re just wearing the same jerseys.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on October 17, 2024.

Liking what he sees

As Lazerus mentioned throughout his conversation, Toews slipped up and talked about “we” in multiple occasions when speaking of the Blackhawks. The three-time Stanley Cup-winning captain in Chicago is still acclimating to his new surroundings (even though they are in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba). Moreover, as he watches the Blackhawks on TV, he can’t help but root for their success. With Bedard leading the future, Toews is confident the Hawks are on the right path.

“They’ve been fun to watch. They have a lot of good, young talent. Now they have a good idea of where the team is headed,” Toews commented. “There’s no guarantees, but it looks like some of the young picks are going to turn into good players.”

Relatable

Toews’ journey with the Blackhawks shares plenty of similarities with that of Bedard and the current core in Chi-Town. Toews was selected third overall in 2006 and was quickly joined by Patrick Kane, the first overall pick in 2007. From the get-go, the duo carried a heavy weight, as the future of hockey in the City of Big Shoulders rested on their own.

It took some time, but thanks to their rapid development—Toews was named captain in 2008—and a supporting cast built for the biggest moments, the Blackhawks struck gold in 2010. Far from satisfied, they went on to hoist three Cups in six years, winning in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Jonathan Toews #19 and Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks hoisting the Stanley Cup

Poetry in motion

Perhaps too big a shoe to fill, but fans in Chicago hope Bedard and Frank Nazar can lead the next great dynasty in the Second City. There’s poetry in every aspect of the upcoming Jets–Blackhawks showdown.

When Bedard and Toews face off for the first time in their careers on October 30, the 2023 first overall pick will come face to face with the figure many in his city expect him to become. As for Toews, he’ll face a squad full of youngsters whose inspiration to become Blackhawks came from him, Kane, and the Stanley Cup-winning rosters of the 2010s.

