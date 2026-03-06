Trending topics:
NHL

Maple Leafs reportedly set high trade price for key forward as NHL trade deadline nears

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly setting a high asking price for one of their key forwards as the NHL trade deadline approaches, with multiple teams expected to show interest in a potential deal.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Bobby McMann #74 of the Maple Leafs celebrates his first period goal.
© Chris Tanouye/Getty ImagesBobby McMann #74 of the Maple Leafs celebrates his first period goal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their first splash of trade deadline week by sending forward Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick. Roy had been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, and Toronto finally pulled the trigger.

While the Roy trade was notable, Bobby McMann is the team’s top remaining trade chip. The 29‑year‑old forward is having a strong season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent soon. With his value at its peak, the Maple Leafs are expected to set a high asking price.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman told Sportsnet that Toronto hopes to get a first-round pick for McMann. If not a first for Bobby McMann (and contenders are running out of them to trade), then Toronto would consider two seconds, which is what Vancouver got for Kiefer Sherwood,” Friedman said.

Advertisement

Plenty of teams could be interested

McMann’s value as a hard-nosed top-nine forward who can play both wings and provide secondary scoring makes him appealing to several teams. Potential suitors reportedly include the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Edmonton Oilers.

Bobby McMann #74 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Advertisement

Whether the Leafs get a first-round pick or two second-rounders, moving McMann would help strengthen their prospect pool and set the franchise up for the future. The trade deadline will reveal if Toronto can capitalize on the forward’s value.

NY Rangers trade key forward to Sabres in draft‑boosting move ahead NHL deadline

see also

NY Rangers trade key forward to Sabres in draft‑boosting move ahead NHL deadline

Survey

Do you think the Maple Leafs will get their desired return for Bobby McMann?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Rangers reportedly have trade suitors for Vincent Trocheck in Bruins, Hurricanes and Red Wings amid final push
NHL

NY Rangers reportedly have trade suitors for Vincent Trocheck in Bruins, Hurricanes and Red Wings amid final push

Geno Smith breaks silence after Raiders’ release ahead of 2026 NFL free agency
NFL

Geno Smith breaks silence after Raiders’ release ahead of 2026 NFL free agency

NY Rangers reportedly will not trade Vincent Trocheck to Minnesota Wild
NHL

NY Rangers reportedly will not trade Vincent Trocheck to Minnesota Wild

Blackhawks' Bedard breaks silence on Foligno trade to Wild with clear warning
NHL

Blackhawks' Bedard breaks silence on Foligno trade to Wild with clear warning

Better Collective Logo