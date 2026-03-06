Maple Leafs reportedly set high trade price for key forward as NHL trade deadline nears

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their first splash of trade deadline week by sending forward Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick. Roy had been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, and Toronto finally pulled the trigger.

While the Roy trade was notable, Bobby McMann is the team’s top remaining trade chip. The 29‑year‑old forward is having a strong season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent soon. With his value at its peak, the Maple Leafs are expected to set a high asking price.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman told Sportsnet that Toronto hopes to get a first-round pick for McMann. “If not a first for Bobby McMann (and contenders are running out of them to trade), then Toronto would consider two seconds, which is what Vancouver got for Kiefer Sherwood,” Friedman said.

Plenty of teams could be interested

McMann’s value as a hard-nosed top-nine forward who can play both wings and provide secondary scoring makes him appealing to several teams. Potential suitors reportedly include the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Edmonton Oilers.

Bobby McMann #74 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Whether the Leafs get a first-round pick or two second-rounders, moving McMann would help strengthen their prospect pool and set the franchise up for the future. The trade deadline will reveal if Toronto can capitalize on the forward’s value.

