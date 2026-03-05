Vincent Trocheck’s contract: Salary, earnings and terms with the New York Rangers

Contract details around Vincent Trocheck have remained an important piece of the financial puzzle for the New York Rangers, who committed to the veteran center with a long-term agreement signed during the 2022 offseason.

The deal runs for seven years and carries an average annual value of about $5.625 million, placing him among the key mid-tier contracts shaping the club’s salary cap structure as the roster evolves in the coming seasons.

With the contract stretching through the 2028–29 season, the agreement quietly links his role to the NHL franchise’s longer competitive window. But now the question is: could he be traded in 2026?

Will Vincent Trocheck be traded by the Rangers?

Trade speculation has occasionally surrounded Vincent Trocheck, particularly as the Rangers navigate roster adjustments and approach key NHL deadlines. Reports during the 2026 season indicated that the veteran center understood a trade could be possible.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers in 2025 (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Still, the situation remains far from definitive. He is under a long-term contract signed in 2022, and that agreement gives him partial control over where he could be moved thanks to a modified no-trade clause.

Such clauses allow a player to block trades to certain teams, which can complicate negotiations and reduce the number of realistic landing spots. However, it has been confirmed that several franchises are interested in him.

The Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings are two of them, but the team currently leading the race in the market appears to be the Carolina Hurricanes, who have shown interest in Trocheck before the NHL trade deadline, but “only at a certain price point”, according to Frank Seravalli.

What is Vincent Trocheck’s salary in 2026?

Vincent Trocheck’s current contract with the Rangers is a seven-year deal worth $39.375 million, signed in July 2022. The agreement carries an AAV of $5.625 million, which counts against the team’s salary cap each season through the 2028–29 NHL season.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers in 2025 (Source: Troy Parla/Getty Images)

For the 2025–26 season, the contract structure includes a $3 million base salary and a $3 million signing bonus, bringing his total earnings for that season to roughly $6 million, while the cap hit remains $5.625 million, as Spotrac reported.

Has Vincent Trocheck won any Stanley Cups with the Rangers?

No, Vincent Trocheck has not won a Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers. The franchise itself last lifted the Cup in 1994, decades before he joined the team. Since his arrival in 2022, the team has remained competitive but has not captured the league’s ultimate prize.

His career playoff experience largely predates his time in New York. Before signing with the Rangers, he played postseason games with the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes, including a deep run with Carolina to the Eastern Conference Final in 2023.

That experience was one reason the NY Rangers targeted him in free agency to strengthen their lineup at center. While a championship has yet to materialize in New York, he remains a key piece of the team’s competitive core.

His role as a two-way center, often used in faceoffs, special teams and physical matchups, reflects the type of veteran presence teams rely on when chasing playoff success.

