NY Rangers trade key forward to Sabres in draft‑boosting move ahead NHL deadline

The New York Rangers continue to maneuver ahead of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, making a move that adds flexibility to their prospect pool while parting with a roster forward.

Forward Sam Carrick has been traded to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for two draft picks: Buffalo’s own third-round pick and Chicago’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft. The trade was announced Friday by Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury, according to NHL.com.

With this trade, the Rangers now hold 11 selections in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, including one first-round pick, one conditional first-round pick, one second-round pick, three third-round picks, one conditional third-round pick, one fifth-round pick, two sixth-round picks, and one seventh-round pick.

The additional picks provide New York with flexibility to either select high-upside prospects or use them in potential future trades to improve the roster further.

Carrick heads to Buffalo

Sam Carrick’s experience and versatility will be an asset to the Sabres, who are looking to strengthen their roster as they aim for a playoff push. Meanwhile, the Rangers’ focus remains on accumulating draft capital and developing prospects who can make an impact in the near future.

This move highlights the Rangers’ strategy of balancing current roster needs with long-term planning, a hallmark of Drury’s tenure as GM. The upcoming draft will provide further opportunities to shape the future of the franchise.