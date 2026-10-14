Mike Sullivan puts rest of NHL on notice about NY Rangers’ unsung heroes

Mike Sullivan could spend hours praising the entire New York Rangers' lineup, but he chose to shed light on the young third line that's been making noise at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Rangers are enjoying a complete rebirth in the 2026-27 NHL season. After the disastrous year in Mike Sullivan’s first campaign at the helm in Manhattan, things are finally looking up, way up for the Broadway Blueshirts.

There are many ways the Rangers can neutralize, suffocate, and dominate their opponents, and teams across the league are finding that out for themselves on a nightly basis, one at a time.

To save some time, Sullivan put the NHL on notice with a bold statement about New York’s third forward line, which is young, talented, and fearless. After some early, key contributions, Sullivan praised the line with a strong message.

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I think the last two or three games, their game is at another level. It’s almost like it’s been an ‘aha!’ moment for what they’re capable of,” Sullivan said about the Rangers’ third forward group, via the New York Post. “We have no problem putting them out against anyone, and we know that they can get the job done.”

The New York Rangers’ third line: Will Cuylle, Noah Laba, and Eeli Tolvanen.

The Rangers have a two-way third line

“They get a lot of D-zone starts against top lines,” Sullivan commented. “They defend hard for us, but there’s an offensive dimension to their line — all three of those guys. I think that’s an important element of having a third line that’s capable of playing both sides of the puck and not just a checking line.“

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With Will Cuylle, Noah Laba, and Eeli Tolvanen, the Rangers have a best-of-both-worlds line in their bottom six at a bargain price. The line has an average age of 24.6 years and has barely felt the impact of Adam Sykora’s tough injury break. So far in the 2026-27 NHL season, the trio has combined for six goals and six assists, totaling 12 points.

NY Rangers’ success is fueled by third line

The trio may not be made up of household names like those on other top third lines in the NHL, such as the Florida Panthers’, but they’re making just as much of an impact as any. Moreover, they help the Rangers shut down opposing top lines, giving the top six more freedom to feast, with red-hot Alexis Lafreniere and other stars leading the way.

Cuylle, Laba, and Tolvanen may not get the recognition Sullivan believes they deserve, but he’s making sure the rest of the league knows who they are. He’s giving rivals a heads-up about what’s coming when the Rangers walk into their arenas or visit the World’s Most Famous Arena.

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Key takeaways