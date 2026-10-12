NY Rangers’ Dylan Garand sheds light on downside of replacing Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand spoke honestly about Igor Shesterkin's season-ending injury, even though it means he is now the starting goalie for the New York Rangers.

Mike Sullivan lauded the New York Rangers‘ buy-in after Igor Shesterkin went down for the 2026-27 NHL season. That message included Dylan Garand, who became the Rangers‘ starting goaltender overnight.

As much as Garand is enjoying his sudden rise to stardom in the Big Apple and has strung together superb outings, he’s also well aware of the high stakes riding on his shoulders. Garand isn’t turning a deaf ear to Shesterkin‘s injury. He and the rest of the Blueshirts know something is amiss with their star goalie out of the picture for the remainder of the NHL campaign.

“It’s obviously tough when you lose your best player in [Shesterkin] a guy who plays so well for this team for so long and is such a big part of it,” Garand admitted, per NHL.com. “It’s tough. It’s a blow to the group for sure.“

Advertisement

Garand is ready for the challenge

As big an opportunity as it is for Garand early in his NHL journey, the 24-year-old also shed light on how Shesterkin’s injury affects morale in the locker room. For a young netminder with only a few career games under his belt, it’s definitely a tall order for the Rangers’ former fourth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers.

Regardless, it’s nothing he hasn’t seen before, even in his limited professional experience, albeit now magnified to an unforeseen level. Garand is ready to meet the challenge.

Advertisement

“But it happens sometimes. It’s pro sports, players get injured. I think the guys did a great job of stepping up and we’re going to need more of that for sure,” Garand concluded.

Key takeaways