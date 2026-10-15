Red Wings adamant that the worst part of Dylan Larkin tensions, trade request is over

The Detroit Red Wings are confident they can work things out with Dylan Larkin, and that the worst may be over in the 2026-27 NHL season.

The fact that Alex DeBrincat signed a $91 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings is a step in the right direction. It’s the first in a while for the organization, and one that may go a long way toward turning the clock back with Dylan Larkin.

Although Larkin’s NHL future remains a question with countless possible answers, the Red Wings are still confident they can convince the former captain. According to interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, the worst part of the storm may have passed. Clear skies may not lie immediately ahead, but the outlook is looking far more promising than it did months ago.

“With Dylan, a few things. He’s had a tough month,” Horcoff stated, via Brad Galli on X. “Obviously there’s a lot going on with Dylan, but I think on top of it, the injury probably came at a really inopportune time for him.

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“I think it’s going to take some time, and he’s working back through that, and it’s only going to get easier for him as things go on here and he starts to find his game and his legs a little bit more. It hasn’t been easy for him.”

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit is standing by Larkin

When news broke of Larkin’s trade request, much was speculated about how the locker room would react. It’s not often that captains turn their backs on their teams, and it was reasonable to think his teammates might not have taken it lightly.

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However, just as head coach Todd McLellan recently revealed the players’ stance on Larkin’s return from his upper-body injury, Horcoff made it clear that everybody in the organization is rooting for Larkin. Better said, they’re all rooting for the Red Wings, and as things stand, Larkin is a Red Wing. With no clear exit door on the horizon, he might stay that way for a while.

“[Larkin’s] got the full support of management and his teammates and the coaching staff in there, and he’s come back and really came to play right off the bat. And I think the fans have recognized that,” Horcoff stated.

Key takeaways

Alex DeBrincat signed a $91 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings.

signed a $91 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the Red Wings following the 2025-26 NHL season.

requested a trade from the Red Wings following the 2025-26 NHL season. Shawn Horcoff stated that Dylan Larkin has the full support of Red Wings management.