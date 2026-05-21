Nathan MacKinnon singles out Avalanche’s execution in Game 1 loss vs Golden Knights

Nathan MacKinnon voiced a strong statement on the Colorado Avalanche's performance against the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Western Conference Final.

Whether they missed Cale Makar or not, it was clear Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche looked off their game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Following the loss in Game 1 of the NHL‘s Western Conference Final, MacKinnon delivered a stern wake-up call.

“I just said execution like five times. I think that’s what hurt us,” MacKinnon told reporters after the game, via NHL.com. “It needs to be better. And, you know, obviously we’re capable of being a lot better than that.”

The Vegas Golden Knights got the best of MacKinnon’s Avalanche en route to a 4-2 victory in Game 1. Colorado is sensing the pressure as it trails in a series for the first time in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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Avalanche lose first home game of the playoffs

Up until its defeat against Vegas, Colorado was undefeated at Ball Arena in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avs are 5-1 at home, whereas the Knights are 5-2 on the road so far in this year’s postseason.

Nathan MacKinnon put the LA Kings on notice

Moreover, the last time the Avs had lost an opening game was in the 2024 postseason—Game 1 of the first round against the Winnipeg Jets. They ended up turning the tables and advancing with a 4-1 series win, so perhaps this serves as a wake-up call for MacKinnon and company.

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Tortorella warns Avalanche about Hart

Despite a concerning start to the playoffs, John Tortorella and the Golden Knights stuck with Carter Hart in net. Needless to say, patience has been a virtue and has paid off for the team in Sin City so far. Following yet another strong outing in Game 1 against Colorado Avalanche, Tortorella praised Hart’s resilience with a sincere comment.

“[Hart] is a hell of a goalie. I think he’s grown so strong mentally. I don’t think much bothers him. He is just zeroed in,” Tortorella said about his goaltender, via TSN. “And he’s going to have to be, because we’ve got a lot of work to do here.”

Hart is a problem for Avalanche

Hart was the first star of the night in Game 1 as he stopped 36 shots and finished with a .947 save percentage (SV%). So far in the playoffs, he has registered a 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) and a .920 SV% through 13 games.

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Among goalies with at least eight games played in the postseason, Hart ranks fourth in goals saved above expected (6.3), according to data from MoneyPuck. Hart also has the second-most saves against unblocked shot attempts with 826 stops.

His numbers only go to show how much work is left to be done by MacKinnon and the Avalanche. If they want to advance past Vegas, the Avs must make Hart uncomfortable because the 27-year-old netminder has finally settled into the crease in the Entertainment Capital of the World.