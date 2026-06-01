Patrik Laine could benefit from season-long IR to sign with new team after Canadiens

Patrik Laine is on his way to free agency, and the fact he spent most of the 2025-26 NHL season on IR could come in handy as he searches for his next club.

Patrik Laine barely saw the ice for the Montreal Canadiens during the 2025-26 NHL season. As his contract comes to an end and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA), a report suggests Laine’s lack of playing time could actually turn beneficial.

Laine appeared in only five games during the 2025-26 NHL season. He was placed on injured reserve (IR) by the Canadiens after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury in October and was expected to miss three to four months.

After missing all 19 of Montreal’s games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Laine revealed during the Canadiens‘ locker-room cleanout day that he had actually been healthy enough to play. He did not seem too upset about being sidelined, and a recent report may explain exactly why.

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“There was incentive for Laine to stay on IR. He will now be able to sign a bonus laden contract as a UFA with a lower base salary which will make him more appealing to teams,” Pierre LeBrun from TSN reported on his X account.

Patrik Laine at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Laine had lost appeal for NHL teams

For the time being, Laine needs to make himself as appealing as possible to the rest of the NHL. Inconsistency and injury concerns have taken their toll on the former second-overall pick in 2016 and on his reputation. In search of his next contract, Laine must prove he can be trusted, and ironically, being out for most of the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs may have actually benefited him.

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When playing on a contract year, it’s usually the other way around. Players need to put up strong numbers to convince either their current team or potential suitors around the league. Laine has shown time and again that he is no average Joe in the NHL, and his situation heading into unrestricted free agency is yet another example.

Laine’s contract and history in NHL

Laine’s four-year, $34.8 million contract, signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022, expires at the end of June. On July 1, Laine will become a UFA and will likely join the fourth different club of his NHL career.

Drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, he was traded to Columbus in 2021 before being shipped to Quebec’s Metropolis in 2024. During his time in Montreal, Laine appeared in just 57 games (52 during the 2024-25 regular season), as well as two postseason outings that year. He recorded 20 goals and 14 assists for the Habs.

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Off to new chapter after Habs’ stint

Most likely, he has reached the end of his chapter with the Canadiens. If that’s the case, his time in the City of Saints comes to an end with a 0.60 points-per-game average.

Needless to say, the 28-year-old winger must find his footing at his next destination. There’s no doubt Laine possesses one of the best one-timers in the league and the sniper-like efficiency to cash in on power plays. However, that’s about as far as his résumé goes.

Unless he is willing to lower his salary demands, teams may not be too eager to add the Finnish talent, who is an asset on the man advantage yet somewhat of a liability beyond that. Fortunately, his lengthy absence this season should naturally lower both his market value and cap hit, making Laine less of a risky venture than he otherwise would be.

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