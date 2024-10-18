Trending topics:
NHL

NHL: New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin checks stats bucket at start of the season

Artemi Panarin is off to a flying start with the New York Rangers in the new NHL season, scoring a hat trick in their 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against the Washington Capitals during the third period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesArtemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against the Washington Capitals during the third period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

The New York Rangers continue their strong start to the NHL season; their 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings puts Peter Laviolette’s team in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-0-1 record through four games. The main source of offense has been the Rangers’ number 10: Artemi Panarin.

Artemi Panarin has started the season as one of the points leaders in the NHL with 11, tied with Evgeni Malkin of the Penguins. He is tied for second in goals with 5 and tied for fifth in assists with 6. The term “red hot” is an understatement.

Not only that, but the Korkino native is the first player in franchise history to record multiple points in each of the first four games of a season.

Advertisement

Artemi Panarin’s Huge Start to the NHL Season

Panarin’s hat trick against Detroit was his eighth career hat trick in the NHL, six of them with the Rangers. On the evening, Panarin netted two goals during the power play, while Vincent Trocheck contributed with a power-play goal and assisted on all of Panarin’s goals.

“Tonight was definitely our night,” Panarin said after the game. “I don’t want to say too much because it was only one game, but we had everything going very well.”

Advertisement

I liked that we faced some early adversity with the penalty kill and responded so well,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “The power play was good all night, and the penalty kill was big early in the game.

Advertisement
NHL News: Stanley Cup champion reveals key to early success with Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

see also

NHL News: Stanley Cup champion reveals key to early success with Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Alvin Kamara makes shocking admission about Saints fans after tough loss vs Broncos
NFL

NFL News: Alvin Kamara makes shocking admission about Saints fans after tough loss vs Broncos

Inter Miami: Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi hinting at long-term stay at the club
Soccer

Inter Miami: Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi hinting at long-term stay at the club

MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Yankees after ALCS Game 3 defeat vs. Guardians
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Yankees after ALCS Game 3 defeat vs. Guardians

NBA News: JJ Redick delivers encouraging message to Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers' 2024-25 season
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick delivers encouraging message to Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers' 2024-25 season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo