NHL: New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin checks stats bucket at start of the season

Artemi Panarin is off to a flying start with the New York Rangers in the new NHL season, scoring a hat trick in their 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The New York Rangers continue their strong start to the NHL season; their 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings puts Peter Laviolette’s team in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-0-1 record through four games. The main source of offense has been the Rangers’ number 10: Artemi Panarin.

Artemi Panarin has started the season as one of the points leaders in the NHL with 11, tied with Evgeni Malkin of the Penguins. He is tied for second in goals with 5 and tied for fifth in assists with 6. The term “red hot” is an understatement.

Not only that, but the Korkino native is the first player in franchise history to record multiple points in each of the first four games of a season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Artemi Panarin’s Huge Start to the NHL Season

Panarin’s hat trick against Detroit was his eighth career hat trick in the NHL, six of them with the Rangers. On the evening, Panarin netted two goals during the power play, while Vincent Trocheck contributed with a power-play goal and assisted on all of Panarin’s goals.

“Tonight was definitely our night,” Panarin said after the game. “I don’t want to say too much because it was only one game, but we had everything going very well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I liked that we faced some early adversity with the penalty kill and responded so well,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “The power play was good all night, and the penalty kill was big early in the game.”

Advertisement