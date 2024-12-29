NHL News: Anders Sorensen makes something clear to Connor Bedard, rest of the Blackhawks about lineup

The Chicago Blackhawks fail to find solutions for their horrific season. Chicago remains dead last in the NHL standings, and despite a recent increase in production from star Connor Bedard, the team cannot be consistent and has now lost three games in a row. After the tough loss to the Buffalo Sabres, interim coach Anders Sorensen issued a clear message on the team’s lines.

It’s been a common topic all season long for the Hawks: they cannot put together a top line to help Bedard thrive. The 19-year-old center has played with multiple combinations, but failed to find the perfect chemistry.

The Blackhawks rely entirely on Bedard being at the top of his game, and that’s a difficult thing to do if his linemates aren’t in rhythym. After Chicago’s third straight loss, Sorensen was asked why he didn’t change the lines after the team’s lackluster outings.

“I think sometimes it’s a matter of proving yourself again,” Sorensen stated, via CHGO Blackhawks on X. “Everybody has a game or two off, and then availability of players. Sometimes when you do lose, you get frustrated, right? And then you kind of take a step back and look at some things you did or didn’t do, but you want to give guys another opportunity to redeem themselves.”

Chicago Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen speaks with center Connor Bedard in the bench during an NHL game.

Worst game of the season

The Blackhawks would’t be in the league’s basement if they had played lights-out every game this season. However, even during a disastrous year filled with awful outings, Chicago may have played their worst game of the season against Buffalo.

The Hawks allowed four goals in the opening period and were held to no shots on goal with 3 minutes remaining in the opening frame, while the Sabres scored thrice in ten shots on target. Chicago came off the tunnel looking exhausted and defeated, and Buffalo ragdolled the visiting side for their second straight win after a thirteen-game losing streak.

Bedard, Sorensen, and the Blackhawks will get a shot at redemption as they will take on the Dallas Stars back at United Center on Dec. 29. It will be the team’s final game ahead of the Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve at Wrigley Field.