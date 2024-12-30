The Chicago Blackhawks are dead-last in the NHL. Sunk at the bottom of the standings with 26 points, the rebuild isn’t going as planned for the Hawks and Connor Bedard’s numbers have taken a toll due to the lack of talent surrounding him. As Chicago fights to stay afloat, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the team could be on his way back to the team.

Chicago needs all the help it can get right now. With the bar set low and this season focused on developing young talent and securing a high lottery pick, adding key players to support Connor Bedard would be a welcome boost. Interim coach Anders Sorensen has repeatedly emphasized his priority of helping the 19-year-old star unlock the next level of his game.

Now, after a three-time Stanley Cup champion hinted at a possible return to the NHL, the Hawks may have found a crucial piece to their puzzle.

Jonathan Toews had a phenomenal career in Chicago. He was named team captain at 20 years old (similar to what could be next for Bedard), leading the Hawks to three Stanley Cups. Moreover, Toews won two golden medals with Canada. However, his career had been affected immensely due to chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS), which caused him to miss seasons, and ultimately walk away from the sport and into an alternative healing journey.

Jonathan Toews warms up for his final game as a Blackhawks player on April 13, 2023, at the United Center.

Toews retired in August 2023, just prior to Bedard’s debut in Chicago, and the two superstars never shared the ice. For many Blackhawks fans, it’s a scenario that has remained a dream. Now, with Toews showing significant progress after prioritizing his health, he has left the door open for a potential return to the NHL.

“There’s a part of me that really doesn’t feel like my career is over yet,” Toews stated during an interview with GQ. “And who knows what this next part of the journey looks like, as far as getting back on the ice and trying to make a return to the NHL.“

How realistic is Toews’ return to the NHL?

Throughout his long career in the league, Toews suffered many injuries, along with the constant inflammation and fatigue caused by the CIRS. He played through most of it, he sucked it up, in typical hockey toughness, but it’s definitely taken a toll in his well-being.

After more than a year experimenting with alternative medicines, Toews is feeling better than ever, and a return to professional hockey may not be in his body’s best interests.

On the other hand, NHL teams may be wary of signing Toews who hasn’t played in over two seasons, and had been producing at a low rate prior to his retirement. Thus, Chicago would make the most sense to sign their legendary player and grant the 36-year-old center one last dance.

The Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews before a face-off against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center in Chicago on March 3, 2020.

The Blackhawks don’t have much to lose, either, and if anything they may find a great leader to help develop their youngsters, Bedard, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, and others.

“It’s just something that you have to accept when your time comes,” Toews said. “So there’s that, but at the same time, I think there’s a big part of me that really wants to give it my all, to get back on the ice and see where it takes me.”

This chapter is only just beggining, and whether Toews officialy announces his return or it’ll stay a fever dream for fans in Windy City remains to be seen.