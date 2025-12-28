NY Rangers hear revealing update by Panthers on Matthew Tkachuk’s status for 2026 Winter Classic

As New York City gears up for the ball to drop in Times Square, the New York Rangers turn their focus to their first challenge of the new year: the 2026 NHL Winter Classic against the Florida Panthers. On that note, the Rangers caught wind of the latest update on Matthew Tkachuk.

Tkachuk finally made his long-awaited return to the ice, skating with the Panthers for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia. Though reports all season long pointed to the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 as the date for Tkachuk’s first game back in the lineup, head coach Paul Maurice has now offered a very cautious statement. Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers have surely listened carefully to it.

“As much as we like the spectacle of it and would love him to be part of it and it’d be great for the game to see him out there, the Florida Panthers need him healthy and need him for the rest of the year,” Maurice admitted, via NHL.com. “The player and the doctors will make the decision.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tkachuk’s last appearance in an NHL game was Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 17. Needless to say, his return when Florida takes on New York outdoors at loanDepot Park in Little Havana would be absolute cinema. However, as Maurice noted, the Panthers must do what’s best for them—not necessarily what’s best for the NHL and TV ratings.

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan looks on during an NHL game.

Advertisement

One less thing to worry for the Rangers

As for New York, if Tkachuk is sidelined during the Winter Classic, it would bring a big sigh of relief. Given the struggles the Rangers have had all season long in the NHL, not having to worry about an energized Tkachuk wreaking havoc all over the ice in South Florida would be huge.

Advertisement

see also Mika Zibanejad drops blunt confession about Mike Sullivan’s NY Rangers

For the Panthers, on the other hand, reinserting Tkachuk into their stacked lineup would do wonders. Brad Marchand and company have held their ground during Tkachuk’s absence, but there are clear concerns about how much longer they can keep it up with injuries tearing through the locker room.

Advertisement

Back like Tkachuk never left

Though wearing a non-contact jersey as he joined his teammates in practice for the first time in months, Tkachuk did a great job of lifting the spirits around the room. Coming off a troubling 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, having an impossible-to-miss personality like Tkachuk’s back was huge for the Cats.

“He hasn’t had a practice in six months, but he moved all right,” Maurice added. “Just his engagement with the players, you feel those guys are special players. Just great to see him skating. There’s a whole bunch of things he needs to get through [before he plays].”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it stands, Tkachuk’s status for the NHL Winter Classic is still up in the air. However, if there is one thing Tkachuk is known for, it’s never mincing words. Moreover, when he wants something, he usually doesn’t stop until he achieves it. If he wants to be on the ice with his teammates on Jan. 2, not even Maurice and the team doctors may be able to turn him down. Thus, the Rangers must stay alert.

SurveyWho will win the 2026 NHL Winter Classic? Who will win the 2026 NHL Winter Classic? already voted 0 people