NHL News: Brad Marchand, Panthers draw the league’s attention after 2025 Stanley Cup win

The Florida Panthers made history by winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup and will now chase a three-peat in the league with Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand as their biggest stars heading into the upcoming season. With their top players secured, every game will draw particular attention.

Marchand joined midway through the season and managed to lift the NHL championship with a roster defined by its offensive power, with Tkachuk as the main star. Now, the team captain will be recovering from his injury until he returns at full strength.

Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett, and Marchand have all extended their contracts with the Panthers, and the franchise faced no major controversies heading into the offseason, as every deal was settled before the start of July. Now, fans will have plenty of chances to watch them in action.

The Panthers command the spotlight

The Florida franchise will appear in 15 nationally televised games during the 2025–26 season, with seven of those matchups coming against Atlantic Division rivals. The first of these games will be their season opener, when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on October 7.

The Panthers’ exclusive broadcast schedule will feature six games on ESPN, six on TNT, and three on ESPN+. In this way, Paul Maurice’s team and Marchand will enjoy national exposure in their quest for a three-peat in the Stanley Cup.

When will Matthew Tkachuk return?

Tkachuk underwent surgery during the offseason for an adductor injury and a sports hernia. He is expected to miss two to three months, which would keep him out for the start of the regular season. He could return as early as January, depending on how his recovery progresses.