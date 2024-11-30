Trending topics:
NHL News: Bruce Cassidy shares his thoughts on Golden Knights' performance after victory over Jets

Coach Bruce Cassidy discusses the Vegas Golden Knights' strong NHL performance and momentum following their win over the Winnipeg Jets.

: Head coach Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center.
By Alexander Rosquez

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3, thanks to an outstanding performance by Brett Howden. The Canadian forward scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period. Following the victory, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy shared his thoughts on the team’s strong performance.

With this win, the Golden Knights continue their momentum and solidify their position in the standings. The team’s excellent chemistry and high level of play have made them one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup.

Howden played a pivotal role in the victory, capitalizing on a great opportunity to score the game-winning goal. “I had the easy job of just trying to find the open ice, trying to find a quiet area,” Howden said.

[Alexander Holtz] did a good job of driving to the net. He took two or three guys with him, so it left me open. Then [Karlsson] made the play, so it was pretty easy for me to just put it into the empty net. It was a really good play by them.” Howden added

“I liked our energy. I thought we played really well overall,” said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy via NHL.com. “Sometimes you expect the worst, especially after Thanksgiving, but our guys balanced taking care of business at home and on the rink.”

Golden Knights vs. Jets: A High-Level Matchup

The game between the Golden Knights and Jets was a thrilling contest between two teams with NHL championship aspirations. Both sides displayed a high level of play, with numerous scoring chances. However, the Golden Knights were able to capitalize on their opportunities to secure the win.

The Winnipeg Jets, despite strong performances from players like Cole Perfetti and Neal Pionk, fought hard but ultimately fell short.

Alexander Rosquez

