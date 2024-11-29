Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, is not just a hockey superstar but also a global sports icon, both on and off the ice. Thanks to his exceptional talent and marketability, he has amassed an incredible fortune.

Renowned for his speed, technical skills and game vision, he has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy, establishing himself as one of the NHL‘s most valuable players.

In addition to his athletic success, the star player has turned his abilities into a robust source of income, becoming a prime example of how talent and strategy can transform an athlete into a global phenomenon.

What is Connor McDavid’s net worth?

Connor McDavid, captain of the Edmonton Oilers, has a net worth of $30 million as of November 2024. In 2017, he signed an 8-year, $100 million contract extension with the Oilers, setting a milestone in NHL history.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers prepares for a faceoff during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in 2023. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

His contract includes a base salary of $3 million and a $7 million signing bonus, resulting in an annual cap hit of $12.5 million. This positions him among the highest-paid players in the league, as Sportskeeda reported.

With his exceptional on-ice skills, strategic business ventures and philanthropic contributions, he continues to stand out as an influential figure in sports and beyond, bolstered by his endorsement deals.

On the other hand, he has also diversified his financial portfolio through strategic investments and business collaborations. He has invested in sports-related technology companies, such as Buzzer’s Series A funding round.

Connor McDavid’s earnings with the Edmonton Oilers

2025-26 | $10 million

2024-25 | $10 million

2023-24 | $11 million

2022-23 | $12 million

2021-22 | $15 million

2020-21 | $13 million

2019-20 | $14 million

2018-19 | $15 million

2017-18 | $925 thousand

2016-17 | $3.8 million

2015-16 | $925 thousand

Connor McDavid’s endorsements

Among the brands that back Connor McDavid are giants like Adidas, CCM Hockey and BioSteel, which reinforce his image as an elite athlete. These endorsements provide a significant source of income in addition to his salary.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers waits for play to begin during the third period of the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens on May 10, 2021. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Although his recognition in the United States isn’t as high as that of some other athletes, McDavid has leveraged his exceptional skills on the ice, allowing him to generate viral content on social media where his plays reach millions of views.

His accomplishments, including multiple MVP awards, along with his role in the rise of the Oilers, have solidified his position not only as a hockey icon but also as an influential figure in the world of business and sports marketing.

Connor McDavid’s real estate holdings

Connor McDavid, the NHL superstar, owns an impressive modern home in Edmonton, Alberta, which he shares with his fiancée Lauren. The property is characterized by a sleek, minimalist design with personalized touches.

Among the standout features of their home are a custom-built closet, an infrared sauna and a private patio with views of Edmonton’s river valley. Each choice they’ve made blends functionality with a relaxed atmosphere.

As reported by Sportskeeda and Architectural Digest, the couple enjoys spending time at home, especially relaxing in their hot tub with views of the nearby park, and they often share family moments with their dog, Leonard.