NHL News: Bruins send bold statement about Brad Marchand’s future

Brad Marchand and his great performance with Team Canada during the Four Nations Face-Off now signal a change of scenery. After celebrating at TD Garden, the 36-year-old veteran finds himself back in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, facing a tough reality and an uncertain future.

The results of the 2024-25 NHL season have not been good for the Bruins, and Marchand is among the players involved in trade rumors if Boston fails to turn its season around. They are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 27-24-7 record.

Amid the Bruins’ struggles, general manager Don Sweeney has clarified the franchise’s goals regarding star forward Brad Marchand’s future in the NHL, setting a clear objective to avoid confusion and misunderstandings.

Bruins’ bold statement about Marchand

Sweeney, representing the Bruins, stated in recent hours that he wants to keep Captain Marchand for the rest of his career. “That’s always been my ultimate goal. We’ve been in negotiations with Brad and communicating with him throughout the year. We’ll have to have a conversation now that 4 Nations is over and sit down with Brad and his representatives to have a clearer path,” Sweeney said, according to NHL insider Joe McDonald in The Hockey News.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on November 27, 2024.

Marchand’s contract with the Bruins expires at the end of the season, and Boston seems increasingly convinced to begin a rebuild, even if it means enduring mediocre campaigns. “I think we’ll take a much more cautious approach as we approach the deadline,” said Sweeney about Boston’s next moves.

Brad Marchand also made his opinion clear

“My goal is to play here forever. I love it here, and my family obviously loves it here. It’s all I know. What I love most about it is the expectations that are put on the group by — internally, just from management, ownership, from the team within. The expectation to be good every year is what you want to be part of,” Brad Marchand admitted in an interview with What Chaos! podcast.