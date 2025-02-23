NHL News: Brad Marchand drops bold confession about the Bruins amid trade rumors

Brad Marchand enjoyed his time with Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off as they were crowned champions at TD Garden. However, when he returned to that same ice wearing the Boston Bruins sweater, the bubble burst, and the harsh reality of the NHL struck him cold in the face.

The Bruins are nowhere near the paradise scenario Team Canada was, and Marchand is one of the most rumoured players set to be traded if the organization Boston waves the white flag on the 2024-25 NHL season.

The overtime loss against the Anaheim Ducks dropped the Bruins further back in the wildcard hunt in the Eastern Conference, and the team’s chances are looking slimmer by the minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marchand could be packing his bags for a contender looking to add great experience and a hard-nosed hockey veteran for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Marchand voiced a clear statement about his intentions of leaving the Original Six franchise in Boston.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Boston Bruins during the third period at TD Garden on February 22, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Ducks defeat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime.

Advertisement

“My goal is to play here forever,” Brad Marchand admitted, via What Chaos! podcast. “I love it here, and my family obviously loves it here. It’s all I know. What I love most about it is the expectations that are put on the group by — internally, just from management, ownership, from the team within. The expectation to be good every year is what you want to be part of.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Brad Marchand fires fierce shot at Matthew and Brady Tkachuk after Team Canada’s win

Time’s up

The expectations Marchand talked about, are the same that may be rounding up his tenure with the Bruins. As Boston battles through a lackluster campaign, the organization may be looking to start a rebuild, which is hard to do with a high-contract veteran on the roster.

Advertisement

Marchand is a leader in the locker room and on the ice, and although Boston wants to keep him, the return they could get from a Stanley Cup contender might be too good to turn down.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 18, 2023 in Elmont, New York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In negotiations with Brad and communicating with him throughout the year, we’ll have to have a conversation now that 4 Nations is over, a sit down with Brad and his representatives and have a clearer path in the next two weeks just to to what his final outcome will be,” Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney stated, per Mass Live.