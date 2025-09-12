Quinn Hughes, captain and cornerstone defenseman of the Vancouver Canucks, enters the 2025-26 season with his future in Vancouver still uncertain. After a challenging 2024-25 campaign marked by injuries and inconsistent play, the 25-year-old blueliner has yet to commit to a long-term deal, leaving fans and analysts speculating about his next move.

The Canucks are looking to rebound after finishing fifth in the Pacific Division last season, with 90 points, following a series of setbacks that included lineup instability and internal frustrations. Key players like Brock Boeser have re-signed, signaling the team’s intent to compete, but Hughes’ undecided status casts a shadow over the franchise’s plans.

Hughes has firmly established himself as one of the NHL’s top defensemen, earning recognition for his skill and leadership on the ice. His recent remarks, however, indicate that his decision to stay with Vancouver could hinge on the team’s performance in the 2025-26 season, creating tension around whether the Canucks can secure their star player for the long term.

Is Quinn Hughes preparing for a possible Canucks exit?

During a recent conversation with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Hughes left the door open. “As far as that question, I will answer it with my actions next summer,” he said, choosing not to give a direct commitment.

Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

He later elaborated, emphasizing that results would guide his decision. “Anything can change. If we have a terrible year, that’s probably not going to be very fun, but if we have a terrific year, that’s what we want.”

Could the Devils lure Hughes away from Vancouver?

Speculation has already linked Hughes to the New Jersey Devils, where his brothers Jack and Luke are building their own impact. League insiders see a potential family reunion as a strong possibility should Hughes test free agency in 2027.

Still, Hughes admitted Vancouver has shaped his career in ways he hadn’t anticipated. “I’ve really enjoyed Vancouver. I’m very thankful. When I came to Vancouver, I don’t think I even thought I was gonna become what I’ve become. That’s happened because of the people in Vancouver — management, coaching.”

Can the Canucks shift the narrative in 2025-26?

The Canucks have shown confidence in their core by extending Thatcher Demko and Conor Garland, while Boeser’s decision to re-sign adds a layer of stability. Yet, Hughes’ uncertainty casts a long shadow over a team already burdened by playoff shortcomings and heightened expectations.

For Vancouver, the equation seems simple: a strong campaign could secure Hughes’ loyalty, while another disappointing season might push him closer to the exit door. Either way, his future will remain one of the defining storylines of the 2025-26 NHL season.